Smart Contracts ‘Have Limited Potential’ Without IoT Sensors By Cointelegraph

Smart Contracts ‘Have Limited Potential’ Without IoT Sensors
Smart contracts have limited efficiency in certain industries if not implemented in conjunction with IoT sensors according to experts in blockchain and business from NYU.
Stern School of Business Associate Professors Hanna Halaburda and Yannis Bakos presented their research at the Unitize conference July 10 on the interaction between smart contracts and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in improving business efficiencies.
