Shooting at McDonald’s in Thornton on Thursday night

A man was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot in Thornton on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened at 770 W. 84th Ave., police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release any suspect information on Thursday night. An investigation is ongoing.

 

