Shell mulls more carbon capture projects in Alberta as Quest hits 5 million tonne milestone

“Quest’s CCS milestone is the perfect example of how the use of game-breaking technology will enable Alberta to build on our existing energy foundation, as we also pave the way for emerging sectors to grow and succeed,” Energy Minister Sonya Savage said.

The province in June celebrated the opening of the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line, which takes CO2 captured from the recently completed North West Refinery, owned by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and North West Refining, and injects it into an old oil formation in the province.

CNRL president Tim McKay called Quest “an important made-in-Canada success story,” in a release circulated by Shell.

CNRL in March 2017 purchased the majority of Quest in its blockbuster $12.7-billion deal for Shell’s oilsands-producing assets and the Scotford Upgrader.

Through its ownership in the Quest project and the North West Refinery, CNRL has become the largest owner of carbon sequestration facilities in the province.

