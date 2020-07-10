SEC Network showcasing original and studio programming

ESPN PR

Photo: SEC Network

Following a two-week 2019 football season takeover, SEC Network shifts the spotlight to SECN’s original and studio programming, including the return of live editions of The Paul Finebaum Show and a full marathon weekend of Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football and SEC Storied. In addition, the past few years of SEC postseason appearances, including bowl games and College Football Playoff action, will air throughout the week.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell: A compilation of the duo’s segments from the past three months, as they peek into the lives of some of sports & entertainment’s biggest names, including country music stars Kane Brown and Luke Combs, NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson, The Bachelor‘s Madi Prewitt, SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne and South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp.

Click here to view the SEC Network Programming schedule from July 13-19.