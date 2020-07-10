SEC announces 2020 spring academic honor roll

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Photo

Birmingham, Ala. – A total of 1,402 student-athletes were named to the 2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, Friday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2019 Summer, 2019 Fall and 2020 Spring terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

2020 SPRING SEC HONOR ROLL

Alabama – Sport – Major

Kyle Cameron – Baseball – Higher Education Administration

Casey Cobb – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Tyler Gentry – Baseball – Marketing

Landon Green – Baseball – Consumer Sciences

Brock Guffey – Baseball – Consumer Sciences

Justin King – Baseball – Consumer Sciences

Chase Lee – Baseball – Aerospace Engineering

Walker McCleney – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Jacob McNairy – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Ryan O’Connell – Baseball – Public Health

Tyler Ras – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Kolby Robinson – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Garret Rukes – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Connor Shamblin – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Jackson Tate – Baseball – Kinesiology

Drew Williamson – Baseball – Management

Frankie Capan III – M Golf – Communication Studies

Jake DeZoort – M Golf – Mechanical Engineering

Ben Fuller – M Golf – Finance

Wilson Furr – M Golf – Management

Davis Shore – M Golf – Finance

Carolina Caminoli – W Golf – Marketing

Polly Mack – W Golf – Hospitality Management

Angelica Moresco – W Golf – Communication Studies

Mary Mac Trammell – W Golf – Accounting & Criminal Justice

Kenzie Wright – W Golf – General Studies

Haley Alexander – Rowing – Accounting

Eleanor Anderson – Rowing – Psychology

Cathryn Antonacio – Rowing – Advertising

Sydney Boles – Rowing – Food and Nutrition

McKenna Carroll – Rowing – Psychology

Makena Clark – Rowing – Human Performance

Shannon Conlin – Rowing – Biology

Peyton Cowell – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Gabriella Crawford – Rowing – Biology

Ellen Davis – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Olivia DeGroot – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering

Kylie Diffley – Rowing – Marketing

Ilaria Earl – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Samantha Gafford – Rowing – Marketing

Gabrielle Gevers – Rowing – Biology

Sarah Giuliani – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Isabella Gonzales – Rowing – Political Science

Corinne Guay – Rowing – Social Work

Keilani Hamann – Rowing – Marketing

Hailey Higgins – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Darcy Jennings – Rowing – Chemical Engineering

Kathryn Kurtz – Rowing – Marketing

Jorja MacRae – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Ella Maggio – Rowing – Physical Education

Emily Maurer – Rowing – Social Work

Carley McCoin – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Claudia Mecchia – Rowing – Psychology

Bailey Minnick – Rowing – Psychology

Lauren Montgomery – Rowing – Public Relations

Brynn Pelletier – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering

Alexandra Ramoska – Rowing – Accounting

Gianna Rucki – Rowing – Marketing

Haleigh Sanders – Rowing – Creative Media

Arielle Schafer – Rowing – News Media

Katie Toth – Rowing – Social Work

Jacqueline White – Rowing – Psychology

Abigail Zembas – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering

Elissa Brown – Softball – Public Relations

Taylor Clark – Softball – Accounting

Kayla Davis – Softball – Operations Management

Montana Fouts – Softball – Psychology

Krystal Goodman – Softball – News Media

Bailey Hemphill – Softball – Early Childhood Education

Claire Jenkins – Softball – Chemical Engineering

Kyra Lockhart – Softball – English

Alexis Mack – Softball – Advertising Public Relations

Kendall Beth Sides – Softball – Marketing

Kaylee Tow – Softball – Marketing

Skylar Wallace – Softball – General Business

Sam Fischer – M Tennis – Human Performance Exercise Science

Jeremy Gschwendtner – M Tennis – Finance

Patrick Kaukovalta – M Tennis – Psychology

Alexey Nesterov – M Tennis – Accounting & Finance

Edson Ortiz – M Tennis – Human Performance Exercise Science

Riccardo Roberto – M Tennis – Marketing

Grant Stuckey – M Tennis – Biology

Zhe Zhou – M Tennis – Finance & Marketing

Alba Cortina Pou – W Tennis – Finance & Marketing (double major)

Luca Fabian – W Tennis – Marketing

Moka Ito – W Tennis – Human Environmental Sciences

Jacqueline Pelletier – W Tennis – Finance

Ann Selim – W Tennis – Mechanical Engineering

Henry Barrett – M Track & Field – English

Santiago Basso – M Track & Field – Finance

Bobby Colantonio – M Track & Field – Exercise Science

Ashton Domingue – M Track & Field – Exercise Science

Leander Forbes – M Track & Field – General Studies

Nathan Gamble – M Track & Field – Electrical Engineering

Elliot Gindi – M Track & Field – General Studies

Vincent Kiprop – M Track & Field – Public Health

Ryan Lipe – M Track & Field – Exercise Science

Elliott Miller – M Track & Field – Environmental Engineering

Scott Platek – M Track & Field – Biology

Oliver Rigg – M Track & Field – Operations Management

Paul Selden – M Track & Field – Chemical Engineering

Gabe Serrano – M Track & Field – Finance

Jake Spotswood – M Track & Field – Marketing

Drew Williams – M Track & Field – Finance

Rebecca Billman – W Track & Field – Biology

Lauren Brackin – W Track & Field – Electrical Engineering

Caroline Brooks – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Kayla Cecil – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Mercy Chelangat – W Track & Field – Public Health

Tamara Clark – W Track & Field – Public Health

Abigail Dickinson – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science

Margot Dooley – W Track & Field – Finance/Economics

Nickolette Dunbar – W Track & Field – Communication Studies

Esther Gitahi – W Track & Field – Public Health

Abigail Kwarteng – W Track & Field – Public Health

Daija Lampkin – W Track & Field – Public Health/Biology

Leahrose Mami – W Track & Field – Secondary Education Mathematics

Shannon Marsh – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science

Megan Patton – W Track & Field – Chemistry

Taylor Pickett – W Track & Field – Accounting

Riley Schelp – W Track & Field – Spanish/International Studies

Avery Stuchell – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science

Brittany Tolson – W Track & Field – Accounting

Riley White – W Track & Field – Human Performance Physical Education

Eliza Witherspoon – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Haley Wright – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Samantha Zelden – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science

Arkansas – Sport – Major

Caleb Bolden – Baseball – Kinesiology

Marshall Denton – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management

Christian Franklin – Baseball – Supply Chain Management

Zackary Gregory – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management

Kenneth Harris – Baseball – Public Health

Liam Henry – Baseball – Journalism

Travis Hester – Baseball – Biology

Heston Kjerstad – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management

Kevin Kopps – Baseball – Biomedical Engineering

Austin Milligan – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management

Caden Monke – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management

Jacob Nesbit – Baseball – Finance

Connor Noland – Baseball – Management

Casey Opitz – Baseball – Teach K-12 Physical Education/Health

Kole Ramage – Baseball – Mechanical Engineering

Carter Sells – Baseball – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)

Evan Taylor – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management

Zeb Vermillion – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management

Curtis Washington – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management

William Buhl – M Golf – Rec & Sports Management

Luis Garza – M Golf – Rec & Sports Management

Wil Gibson – M Golf – Business

Mason Overstreet – M Golf – Business

Julian Perico – M Golf – Rec & Sports Management

Tyson Reeder – M Golf – Business

Julia Dean – W Golf – Marketing

Ximena Gonzalez – W Golf – Recreation & Sport Management

Maria Hoyos – W Golf – Finance: Financial Management/Investments

Brooke Matthews – W Golf – Marketing

Grace St. Germain – W Golf – English: Creative Writing

Keely Edwards – Softball – Teaching K-12 Physical Education

Lauren Graves – Softball – Communication

Kayla Green – Softball – Criminal Justice and Sociology

Taylor Greene – Softball – Marketing

Mary Haff – Softball – Chemistry Biochemistry

Lindsay Malkin – Softball – Recreation & Sport Management

Hannah McEwen – Softball – Childhood Education STEM

Sydney Parr – Softball – Journalism: News/Editorial

Autumn Storms – Softball – Communication

Samantha Torres – Softball – Nursing

Valerie Ventura – Softball – Criminology and Sociology

Josh Bortnick – M Tennis – Management/Small Busines

Jose Dominguez – M Tennis – Management/Organizational Leadership

Hunter Harrison – M Tennis – Finance/Financial Mgmt & Investment

Josh Howard-Tripp – M Tennis – Political Science

Enrique Paya – M Tennis – Finance/Financial Mgmt & Investment

Alexandre Reco – M Tennis – Management/Organizational Leadership

Lauren Alter – W Tennis – Management/Organizational Leadership

Jacqueline Carr – W Tennis – Accounting

Myrna Olaya – W Tennis – Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Tatum Rice – W Tennis – Biology

Martina Zerulo – W Tennis – Communication

Markus Ballengee – M Track & Field – Food, Nutrition, and Health

Etamar Bhastekar – M Track & Field – Economics

Tyler Brendel – M Track & Field – Statistics and Analysis

Graham Brown – M Track & Field – Information Systems

Travean Caldwell – M Track & Field – Recreation & Sport Management

Preston Cates – M Track & Field – Marketing

Jon Conley – M Track & Field – Management

Hayden Dressel – M Track & Field – Marketing

Carl Elliott – M Track & Field – Public Health

Luke George – M Track & Field – Finance: Financial Management/Investments

Kris Hari – M Track & Field – Management

Nick Hilson – M Track & Field – Recreation & Sport Management

James Milholen – M Track & Field – Political Science

Ryan Murphy – M Track & Field – Kinesiology: Exercise Science

Chase Pareti – M Track & Field – Computer Science Engineering

Carter Persyn – M Track & Field – Psychology

Rhayko Schwartz – M Track & Field – Kinesiology: Exercise Science

Daniel Spejcher – M Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering

Reese Walters – M Track & Field – Computer Science Engineering

Matthew Young – M Track & Field – Accounting

Kaitlyn Banas – W Track & Field – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)

Jada Baylark – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Elleyt Belote – W Track & Field – Management

Payton Brown – W Track & Field – Elementary Education

Alexandra Brynes – W Track & Field – Recreation & Sports Management

Kethlin Campbell – W Track & Field – Psychology

Lauren Campbell – W Track & Field – History

Josie Carson – W Track & Field – Chemistry

Kayla Carter – W Track & Field – Nursing

Devin Clark – W Track & Field – Recreation & Sports Management

Ashton Endsley – W Track & Field – International Business

Abbigail Gray – W Track & Field – Journalism

Lauren Gregory – W Track & Field – Biological Engineering

Olivia Groeber – W Track & Field – Environmental Soil & Water Science

Riley Hoogerwerf – W Track & Field – Psychology

Rachel Jantzi – W Track & Field – Biology

Jessamine Kitto – W Track & Field – Biology

Tamara Kuykendall – W Track & Field – Educational Studies

Shafiqua Maloney – W Track & Field – Geography

Bailee McCorkle – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Quinn Owen – W Track & Field – Nursing

Genna Potter – W Track & Field – Biology

Madeleine Reed – W Track & Field – Architectural Studies

Joy Ripslinger – W Track & Field – Operations Management

Alexandra Ritchey – W Track & Field – Management

Greta Taylor – W Track & Field – Elementary Education

Meghan Underwood – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Carina Viljoen – W Track & Field – Accounting

Taylor Werner – W Track & Field – Recreation & Sports Management

Tiana Wilson – W Track & Field – Human Nutrition and Dietetics

Auburn – Sport – Major

Tanner Burns – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies

Conor Davis – Baseball – Public Administration

Richard Fitts – Baseball – Pre-Business

Brooks Fuller – Baseball – Pre-Business

Peyton Glavine – Baseball – Management

Cody Greenhill – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies

Chase Hall – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies

Jack Owen – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies

Matt Scheffler – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies

John Samuel Shenker – Baseball – Finance

Carson Skipper – Baseball – Pre-Interdisciplinary Studies

Garrett Wade – Baseball – Exercise Science

Judd Ward – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies

Ryan Watson – Baseball – Supply Chain Management

Rankin Woley – Baseball – Business Administration

Graysen Huff – M Golf – Agricultural Business & Economics

Andrew Kozan – M Golf – Management

Jake Milanowski – M Golf – Finance

Wells Padgett – M Golf – Management

Kayley Marschke – W Golf – Exercise Science

Julie McCarthy – W Golf – Accountancy

Mychael O’Berry – W Golf – Marketing

Chandler Rosholt – W Golf – Communication

Brooke Sansom – W Golf – Sociology

Kaleigh Telfer – W Golf – Wildlife Enterprise Management

Rachel Cook – Softball – Physical Activity and Health

Makenna Dowell – Softball – Psychology

Aspyn Godwin – Softball – Exercise Science

Lexie Handley – Softball – Nutrition-Nutrition Science

Haley Nillen – Softball – Psychology

Justus Perry – Softball – Law and Justice

Ashlee Swindle – Softball – Bus Admin-Human Resource Management

Abby Tissier – Softball – Nutrition-Nutrition Science

Diego Chavarria – M Tennis – Industrial & Systems Engineering

Timothy Dollman – M Tennis – Finance

Michael Durham – M Tennis – Exercise Science

Anders Fry – M Tennis – Pre- Business

Tad Maclean – M Tennis – Marketing

Georgina Axon – W Tennis – Psychology

Madeline Meredith – W Tennis – Professional Flight

Taylor Russo – W Tennis – Journalism

Lindsay Song – W Tennis – Marketing

Cade Antonucci – M Track & Field – Finance

Craig Clark – M Track & Field – Civil Engineering

James Courson – M Track & Field – Computer Science

Dontavious Hill – M Track & Field – Pre-Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Lee – M Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences

Malik Metivier – M Track & Field – Communication

Jason Reese – M Track & Field – Fitness Conditioning and Performance

Jack Rogers – M Track & Field – Business Analytics

Andy Smith – M Track & Field – Environmental Science

Jonathon Squadrito – M Track & Field – Pre-Electrical Engineering

Jackson Thomas – M Track & Field – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics

Faith Bett – W Track & Field – Health Services Administration

Cassandra Carlile – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Ashley Carter – W Track & Field – Computer Science

Kylee Carter – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Jennifer Dietrich – W Track & Field – Journalism

Brenda Kigen – W Track & Field – Nursing-Nursing Education

Joyce Kimeli – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Caroline Lawrence – W Track & Field – Nursing Science

Sarah Little – W Track & Field – Apparel Merchandising

GiGi Maddox – W Track & Field – Finance

Madi Malone – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Tyra Massey – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Heather McClure – W Track & Field – Pre-Nursing Science

Tori McKinley – W Track & Field – Physical Activity and Health

Louisa McPherson – W Track & Field – Architecture

Morgan Millikan – W Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences

Emily Mills – W Track & Field – Finance

Hannah Tarwater – W Track & Field – Pre-Elementary Education

Presley Weems – W Track & Field – Nutrition – Wellness Option

Abbey Zane – W Track & Field – Chemistry-Biochemistry

Florida – Sport – Major

Justin Alintoff – Baseball – Criminology

Kris Armstrong – Baseball – Education Sciences

Kendrick Calilao – Baseball – Geography

Nolan Crisp – Baseball – Public Relations

Cal Greenfield – Baseball – Public Relations

Austin Langworthy – Baseball – Family, Youth & Community Sciences

Jack Leftwich – Baseball – Sociology

David Luethje – Baseball – Mathematics

Kirby McMullen – Baseball – Food & Resource Economics

Garrett Milchin – Baseball – Sport Management

Nick Pogue – Baseball – Psychology

Christian Scott – Baseball – Business Administration

Jacob Young – Baseball – Marketing

John Axelsen – M Golf – Geography

Fred Biondi – M Golf – Economics

Robby Eisch – M Golf – Finance

Manny Girona – M Golf – Food & Resource Economics

Eugene Hong – M Golf – Religion

Addie Baggarly – W Golf – Telecommunication

Elin Esborn – W Golf – Psychology

Jenny Kim – W Golf – Sustainability Studies

Clara Manzalini – W Golf – Economics

Marta Perez SanMartin – W Golf – Telecommunication

Carlotta Ricolfi – W Golf – Business Administration and Economics

Lauren Waidner – W Golf – Psychology

Lexi Bolton – Lacrosse – Management

Kassidy Bresnahan – Lacrosse – Education Sciences

Emerson Cabrera – Lacrosse – Health Science

Kaitlyn Dabkowski – Lacrosse – Advertising

Maddie Ellis – Lacrosse – Advertising

Annie Gillis – Lacrosse – Psychology

Charlotte Harmon – Lacrosse – Advertising

Brianna Harris – Lacrosse – Mathematics

Shannon Kavanagh – Lacrosse – Health Education and Behavior

Kenzii Kittell – Lacrosse – Biology

Madisyn Kittell – Lacrosse – Sport Management

Hannah Mardiney – Lacrosse – Tourism, Events & Recreation Management

Maddie McMaster – Lacrosse – Education Sciences

Catherine Moriarty – Lacrosse – Marketing

Emily Petillo – Lacrosse – Business Administration

Sarah Reznick – Lacrosse – Health Science

Eddy Shoop – Lacrosse – Psychology

Cara Trombetta – Lacrosse – Psychology

Maeson Tydings – Lacrosse – Dietetics

Emma Wightman – Lacrosse – Health Science

Annie Wright – Lacrosse – Education Sciences

Jade Caraway – Softball – Sociology

Katie Chronister – Softball – Sport Management

Charla Echols – Softball – Education Sciences

Dani Farley – Softball – Animal Sciences

Kinsey Goelz – Softball – Sport Management

Elizabeth Hightower – Softball – Anthropology

Jaimie Hoover – Softball – African American Studies

Kendyl Lindaman – Softball – Education Sciences

Cheyenne Lindsey – Softball – Health Education and Behavior

Natalie Lugo – Softball – Sport Management

Jordan Matthews – Softball – African American Studies

Sophia Reynoso – Softball – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Jordan Roberts – Softball – Sport Management

Hannah Sipos – Softball – Psychology

Brian Berdusco – M Tennis – Economics

Greysen Cacciatore – M Tennis – Economics

Harrison Cacciatore – M Tennis – Economics

Oliver Crawford – M Tennis – Education Sciences

Lukas Greif – M Tennis – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Samuel Riffice – M Tennis – Political Science

Duarte Vale – M Tennis – Economics

Sydney Berlin – W Tennis – Business Administration

Victoria Emma – W Tennis – Sport Management

Ida Jarlskog – W Tennis – Chemistry

McCartney Kessler – W Tennis – Health Education and Behavior

Marlee Zein – W Tennis – Health Education and Behavior

Clayton Brown – M Track & Field – Tourism, Events & Recreation Management

Matt Clark – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Nick Deal – M Track & Field – Psychology

Marshall Dillon – M Track & Field – Telecommunication

Kunle Fasasi – M Track & Field – Telecommunication and French

Deshay Fernandes – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Trevor Foley – M Track & Field – Telecommunication

Jack Guyton – M Track & Field – Masters-Entrepreneurship

Cole Johnson – M Track & Field – Chemistry

Blake Lowery – M Track & Field – Food & Resource Economics

Cameron Mahorn – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Thomas Mardal – M Track & Field – Business Administration

Jesse Millson – M Track & Field – Telecommunication

Davis Ott – M Track & Field – Political Science

Justin Pacifico – M Track & Field – Geology

Magnus Pettersen – M Track & Field – Masters-International Business

Chantz Sawyers – M Track & Field – Tourism, Events & Recreation Management

Colin Schaefer – M Track & Field – Masters-Mass Communication

Edward Shelikoff – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Jacob Stanko – M Track & Field – Construction Management

Cavan Wilson – M Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Kristine Akervold – W Track & Field – Marketing

Doneisha Anderson – W Track & Field – Geography

Imogen Barrett – W Track & Field – Journalism

Autumn Bartlett – W Track & Field – Nutritional Sciences & Dietetics

Elisabeth Bergh – W Track & Field – Masters-International Business

Grace Blair – W Track & Field – Journalism

Arianne Duarte-Morais – W Track & Field – International Studies

Sophie Ebihara – W Track & Field – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Maria Fernandez – W Track & Field – Telecommunication

Amanda Froeynes – W Track & Field – Sustainability Studies

Lauryn Ghee – W Track & Field – Family, Youth & Community Sciences

Abbie Harrelson – W Track & Field – Elementary Education

Taylor Manson – W Track & Field – Health Education and Behavior

Caitlin McQuilkin-Bell – W Track & Field – Family, Youth & Community Sciences

Madison Morse – W Track & Field – Masters-Economics

Pamela O’Brien – W Track & Field – Psychology

Jessica Pascoe – W Track & Field – Health Education and Behavior

Sophia Piniella – W Track & Field – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Amara Wiggan – W Track & Field – Telecommunication

Gabrielle Wilkinson – W Track & Field – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Georgia – Sport – Major

Ben Anderson – Baseball – Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Tucker Bradley – Baseball – Sport Management

Justin Glover – Baseball – Finance

Jack Gowen – Baseball – Consumer Economics

Emerson Hancock – Baseball – Sport Management

Randon Jernigan – Baseball – Sport Management

Riley King – Baseball – Exercise & Sport Science

Mason Meadows – Baseball – Unspecified BSED

Darryn Pasqua – Baseball – Mechanical Engineering

Will Proctor – Baseball – Film Studies

Chaney Rogers – Baseball – Sport Management

Cam Shepherd – Baseball – Sport Management

C.J. Smith – Baseball – Management

Patrick Sullivan – Baseball – Real Estate

Cole Tate – Baseball – Sport Management

Connor Tate – Baseball – Sport Management

Ryan Webb – Baseball – Sport Management

Cole Wilcox – Baseball – Accounting

Nicolas Cassidy – M Golf – Sport Management

John Hilliard Catanzaro – M Golf – Finance

Will Chandler – M Golf – Sport Management

Will Kahlstorf – M Golf – Sport Management

Calum Masters – M Golf – Exercise & Sport Science

Trent Phillips – M Golf – Sport Management

Trevor Phillips – M Golf – Sport Management

David Sikes – M Golf – Political Science

Davis Thompson – M Golf – Sport Management

Gabriela Coello – W Golf – Sport Management

Jo Hua Hung – W Golf – Sport Management

Kelsey Kurnett – W Golf – Finance

Amanda Ablan – Softball – Human Development & Family

Tyler Armistead – Softball – Consumer Journalism

Mary Wilson Avant – Softball – Marketing

Laura Bishop – Softball – Exercise & Sport Science

Ciara Bryan – Softball – Communication Studies

Hannah Coulter – Softball – Management

Alley Cutting – Softball – Psychology

Jordan Doggett – Softball – Communication Studies

Jaiden Fields – Softball – Journalism

C J Landrum – Softball – Financial Planning

Jessica Morgan – Softball – Human Development & Family

Savana Sikes – Softball – Marketing

Shelby Suplee – Softball – Human Development & Family

Jacqui Switzer – Softball – Communication Studies

Janie Beth Webb – Softball – Advertising

Trent Bryde – M Tennis – Consumer Economics

Blake Croyder – M Tennis – Housing Management & Policy

Alex Diaz – M Tennis – Housing Management & Policy

Samuel Dromsky – M Tennis – Biology

Philip Henning – M Tennis – Management Information Systems

Robert Loeb – M Tennis – Housing Management & Policy

Alex Phillips – M Tennis – Management Information Systems

Elena Christofi – W Tennis – Finance

Alee Clayton – W Tennis – Communication Studies

Morgan Coppoc – W Tennis – Risk Management & Insurance

Marta Gonzalez – W Tennis – Mechanical Engineering

Katarina Jokic – W Tennis – Risk Management & Insurance

Meg Kowalski – W Tennis – Sport Management

Sam Bowers – M Track & Field – Landscape Architecture

Jack Bradley – M Track & Field – Finance

Quinn Burden – M Track & Field – Landscape Architecture

Alejandro Collins – M Track & Field – Parks, Rec & Tourism Management

Johannes Erm – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Tyler Fox – M Track & Field – Economics

Elija Godwin – M Track & Field – Human Development & Family

Michael Hans – M Track & Field – Landscape Architecture

Ahmed Magour – M Track & Field – International Business & Finance

Michael Malkowski – M Track & Field – Political Science

Dru Milton – M Track & Field – International Business & Management

Labo Oke – M Track & Field – Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Clay Pender – M Track & Field – Finance

Nate Reichard – M Track & Field – Accounting

Taylor Scarbrough – M Track & Field – Finance

Davis Stockwell – M Track & Field – Finance

Nicholas Yanek – M Track & Field – Exercise & Sport Science

Ziggy Zoller – M Track & Field – Finance

Emma Bagwell – W Track & Field – International Affairs

Skyla Beal – W Track & Field – Consumer Economics

Anna Marian Block – W Track & Field – Journalism

Imani Carothers – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Grace Clements – W Track & Field – Health & Physical Education

Emily Doherty – W Track & Field – Human Development & Family

Jessica Drop – W Track & Field – Cellular Biology

Samantha Drop – W Track & Field – Nutritional Sciences

Skylar English – W Track & Field – Marketing

Ansley Heavern – W Track & Field – Finance

Katie Jackson – W Track & Field – Journalism

Makenzi Kopp – W Track & Field – Marketing

Courtney Long – W Track & Field – Biological Engineering

Titiana Marsh – W Track & Field – Psychology

Halle McClintock – W Track & Field – Early Childhood Education

Hayden Merrick – W Track & Field – Advertising

Tairyn Montgomery – W Track & Field – Biological Engineering

Marie-Therese Obst – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Nicole Pachuta – W Track & Field – Finance

Marisa Petit – W Track & Field – Nutritional Sciences

Erika Plummer – W Track & Field – Landscape Architecture

Kayla Smith – W Track & Field – Nonprofit Management & Leadership

Amber Tanner – W Track & Field – Public Relations

Tiffany Yue – W Track & Field – Anthropology

Chelsea Zoller – W Track & Field – Finance

Kentucky – Sport – Major

Carson Coleman – Baseball – Integrated Strategic Communication

TJ Collett – Baseball – Communication

Braxton Cottongame – Baseball – Undeclared

Elliott Curtis – Baseball – Psychology

Breydon Daniel – Baseball – Communication

Cole Daniels – Baseball – Community and Leadership Development

Alexander Degen – Baseball – Social Work

William Gambino – Baseball – Management

Trae Harmon – Baseball – Marketing

Daniel Harper – Baseball – Management

Mason Hazelwood – Baseball – Elementary Education

Cameron Hill – Baseball – Community and Leadership Development

Tanner Holen – Baseball – Kinesiology

Brendan Hord – Baseball – Civil Engineering

Ben Jordan – Baseball – Communication

Coltyn Kessler – Baseball – Communication

Trip Lockhart – Baseball – Communication

Dillon Marsh – Baseball – Accounting

Justin Olson – Baseball – Communication

James Ramsey – Baseball – Communication

Hunter Rigsby – Baseball – Undeclared

Austin Schultz – Baseball – Communication

Jaren Shelby – Baseball – Communication

Jacob Cook – M Golf – Management

Alex Goff – M Golf – Finance

Allen Hamilton – M Golf – Economics

Jay Kirchdorfer – M Golf – Management

Matt Liston – M Golf – FInance

Zach Norris – M Golf – Finance

Garrett Wood – M Golf – Management

Ryan Bender – W Golf – Marketing

Josephine Chang – W Golf – Biology & Kinesiology

Sarah Fite – W Golf – Kinesiology

Rikke Svejgård Nielsen – W Golf – Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology

Casey Ott – W Golf – Psychology

Sarah Shipley – W Golf – Integrated Strategic Communication

Renee Abernathy – Softball – Human Health Sciences

Grace Baalman – Softball – Art Studio

Jaci Babbs – Softball – Mathematical Economics

Emma Boitnott – Softball – Neuroscience

Autumn Humes – Softball – Kinesiology

Lauren Johnson – Softball – Integrated Strategic Communication

Mikayla Kowalik – Softball – Finance

Alexandria Martens – Softball – Integrated Strategic Communication

Mallory Peyton – Softball – Human Health Sciences

Meghan Schorman – Softball – Marketing

Tatum Spangler – Softball – Animal Sciences

Larissa Spellman – Softball – Management

Bailey Vick – Softball – Accounting

Cesar Bourgois – M Tennis – Marketing

Ying-Ze Chen – M Tennis – Economics

Jonathan Sorbo – M Tennis – Management

Lesedi Jacobs – W Tennis – Accounting

Akvile Parazinskaite – W Tennis – Diplomacy and International Commerce

Anastasia Tkachenko – W Tennis – Management

Diana Tkachenko – W Tennis – Management

Dylan Allen – M Track & Field – Marketing

Cole Dowdy – M Track & Field – Biology

Tanner Dowdy – M Track & Field – Political Science, Finance

Joseph Jardine – M Track & Field – Marketing

Matthew Peare – M Track & Field – Communication

Jacob Smith – M Track & Field – Journalism

Joshua Sobota – M Track & Field – Management

Dwight St. Hillaire – M Track & Field – Communication

Gabriel Szalay – M Track & Field – Marketing

Matthew Thomas – M Track & Field – Marketing, Finance

Trevor Warren – M Track & Field – Economics

Benjamin Young – M Track & Field – Mathematical Economics, Accounting

Lincoln Young – M Track & Field – Digital Media and Design

Nicole Bagby – W Track & Field – Psychology

Celera Barnes – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Perri Bockrath – W Track & Field – Psychology

Rachel Boice – W Track & Field – Biology

Riley Caudill – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Alison D’Alessandro – W Track & Field – Mathematics

Ellen Ekholm – W Track & Field – Marketing

Nicole Fautsch – W Track & Field – Marketing, Psychology

Carly Hinkle – W Track & Field – Animal Sciences

Kaitlyn Lacy – W Track & Field – Accounting

Molly Leppelmeier – W Track & Field – Computer Science

Mallory Liggett – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Lainey McKinley – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Sara Michels – W Track & Field – Journalism

Janie O’Connor – W Track & Field – Family Sciences

Madisyn Peeples – W Track & Field – Elementary Education

Masai Russell – W Track & Field – Communication

Caitlin Shepard – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Abby Steiner – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Kelli Walsh – W Track & Field – Finance

Kamilah Williams – W Track & Field – Journalism

LSU – Sport – Major

Matthew Beck – Baseball – Finance

Cade Beloso – Baseball – Sports Administration

Giovanni DiGiacomo – Baseball – Microbiology

Braden Doughty – Baseball – Sports Administration

Gavin Dugas – Baseball – Sports Administration

Saul Garza – Baseball – Kinesiology

Cole Henry – Baseball – Sports Administration

Hal Hughes – Baseball – Sports Administration

Michael Lagarrigue – Baseball – Marketing

Nicholas Storz – Baseball – General Business

Christopher Willis – Baseball – Sports Administration

Kelli Agnew – Beach Volleyball – Sports Administration

Tatum Ballard – Beach Volleyball – Accounting

Hailey Cabeceiras – Beach Volleyball – Textiles Apparel & Design

Allison Coens – Beach Volleyball – Finance

Claire Coppola – Beach Volleyball – Masters Business Admin

Nicole Decker – Beach Volleyball – Finance

Taryn Kloth – Beach Volleyball – Masters Business Admin

Melia Lindner – Beach Volleyball – Animal Science

Kristen Nuss – Beach Volleyball – Kinesiology

Olivia Powers – Beach Volleyball – Sports Administration

Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope – Beach Volleyball – Mass Communications

Toni Rodriguez – Beach Volleyball – Kinesiology

Alexis Toney – Beach Volleyball – Accounting

Kahlee York – Beach Volleyball – Kinesiology

Philip Barbaree – M Golf – Sports Administration

Garrett Barber – M Golf – General Business

Drew Gonzales – M Golf – Finance

James Sanders – M Golf – Mass Communications

Carter Toms – M Golf – Masters Business Admin

Hayden White – M Golf – General Business

Charles Winstead – M Golf – General Business

Christopher Woollam – M Golf – Accounting

Monica Dibildox – W Golf – Sports Administration

Kendall Griffin – W Golf – Marketing

Alden Wallace – W Golf – Political Science

Aliyah Andrews – Softball – non-matriculating

Georgia Clark – Softball – Finance

Amanda Doyle – Softball – Elementary Education

Karrington Houshmandzadeh – Softball – Sports Administration

Alexandria Kilponen – Softball – Children & Family Studies

Jordyn Perkins – Softball – Kinesiology

Savannah Stewart – Softball – Sports Administration

Shelbi Sunseri – Softball – Sports Administration

Shelby Wickersham – Softball – Psychology

Malik Bhatnagar – M Tennis – General Business

Teixeira Guedes – M Tennis – General Business

Boris Kozlov – M Tennis – Mass Communications

Joseph Thomas – M Tennis – Finance

Rafael Wagner – M Tennis – Finance

Nicholas Watson – M Tennis – Accounting

Paris Corley – W Tennis – Mass Communications

Anna Loughlan – W Tennis – Sports Administration

Eden Richardson – W Tennis – Sports Administration

Liubov Vasilyuk – W Tennis – Finance

Jason Attuso – M Track & Field – Kinesiology

Jared Cyprian – M Track & Field – Finance

Andre’ Girouard – M Track & Field – Kinesiology

Luke Hebert – M Track & Field – Chemical Engineering

Tzuriel Pedigo – M Track & Field – Physics

Stephen Schlottman – M Track & Field – Chemical Engineering

Adam Wise – M Track & Field – Engineering

Ariyonna Augustine – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Noel Baker – W Track & Field – Management

Jennifer Bennett – W Track & Field – Animal Science

Kristin Delgado – W Track & Field – Biochemistry

Amber Desselle – W Track & Field – Biology

Sara Funderburk – W Track & Field – Animal Science

Lisa Gunnarsson – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Annie Jung – W Track & Field – General Business

Katy-Ann McDonald – W Track & Field – Mass Communications

Molly McHale – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Cori Mitchell – W Track & Field – Sports Administration

Caroline Odinet – W Track & Field – Biology

Abigail O’Donoghue – W Track & Field – Mass Communications

Julia Palin – W Track & Field – Mass Communications

Caroline Saucier – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Allyson Seals – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Alicia Stamey – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Amelie Whitehurst – W Track & Field – History

Jurnee Woodward – W Track & Field – Communication Studies

Milan Young – W Track & Field – Mass Communications

Ole Miss – Sport – Major

Justin Bench – Baseball – Managerial Finance

Taylor Broadway – Baseball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Tim Elko – Baseball – Exercise Science

Gunnar Hogland – Baseball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Tyler Keenan – Baseball – Sport and Recreation Admin

Knox Loposer – Baseball – Sport and Recreation Admin

Tyler Myers – Baseball – Exercise Science

Doug Nikhazy – Baseball – Political Science

Jack Gnam – M Golf – Accountancy

Thomas Hogan – M Golf – Management

Charlie Miller – M Golf – Accountancy

Jackson Suber – M Golf – Managerial Finance

Cecil Wegener – M Golf – Managerial Finance

Conner Beth Ball – W Golf – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Pi-Lillebi Hermansson – W Golf – Psychology & French

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay – W Golf – Biomedical Engineering

Julia Johnson – W Golf – Political Science

Macy Somoskey – W Golf – Mathematics

Kennedy Swann – W Golf – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Mikayla Allee – Softball – Exercise Science

Gabriela Alvarez – Softball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Anna Borgen – Softball – Integrated Marketing Comm

Katelin Cooper – Softball – Biological Science

Autumn Gillespie – Softball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Kacey Hvitved – Softball – Sport and Recreation Admin

Abbey Latham – Softball – Mathematics

Kelsha Loftin – Softball – Criminal Justice

Ally Mena – Softball – Psychology

Jessica Puk – Softball – Sport and Recreation Admin

Amanda Roth – Softball – Accountancy

Ava Tillmann – Softball – Sport and Recreation Admin

Tate Whitley – Softball – Exercise Science

Jan Soren Hain – M Tennis – Risk Management & Insurance

Simon Junk – M Tennis – General Business

Finn Reynolds – M Tennis – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Tim Sandkaulen – M Tennis – Integrated Marketing Comm

Cotter Wilson – M Tennis – Psychology

Alexa Bortles – W Tennis – Integrated Marketing Comm

Tiphanie Fiquet – W Tennis – Criminal Justice

Tereza Janatova – W Tennis – Electrical Engineering

Grace Anne Jones – W Tennis – Accountancy

Sabina Machalova – W Tennis – Psychology

Anna Vrbenska – W Tennis – Sport and Recreation Admin

Kenney Broadnax – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Michael Coccia – M Track & Field – Managerial Finance & Real Estate

Elijah Dryer – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Demond Fleming – M Track & Field – Exercise Science

Manny Foster – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Baylor Franklin – M Track & Field – Managerial Finance

Mario Garcia Romo – M Track & Field – Chemistry

Allen Gordon – M Track & Field – MultiDisciplinary Studies

Tyler Moore – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Nick Moulai – M Track & Field – Exercise Science

Andrew Raspo – M Track & Field – Managerial Finance

John Rivera Jr. – M Track & Field – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Ben Savino – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Robinson Snider – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Waleed Suliman – M Track & Field – History

Alvin Westbrook – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Kieshonna Brooks – W Track & Field – Psychology

Kendall Chavarria – W Track & Field – Integrated Marketing Comm

Chelsea Drum – W Track & Field – Mathematics

Jayda Eckford – W Track & Field – Law Studies

Anna Elkin – W Track & Field – Social Work

Brooke Gilmore – W Track & Field – Dietetics and Nutrition

Haley Hood – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Courtney Hopkins – W Track & Field – Political Science

Lauren Hoselton – W Track & Field – Integrated Marketing Comm

Nicole Kallenberger – W Track & Field – Accountancy

Lexie King – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Maddie King – W Track & Field – Accountancy

Hannah LoChiatto – W Track & Field – Management Information Systems

Emma McClellan – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Maddie McHugh – W Track & Field – Art History

Clio Ozanne-Jaques – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Brandee Presley – W Track & Field – Psychology

Nicole Rice – W Track & Field – Biological Science

Morgan Claire Rose – W Track & Field – Biological Science

Kelly Rowe – W Track & Field – Computer Science

Orianna Shaw – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Kaira Simmons – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Victoria Simmons – W Track & Field – Biological Science

Shey Taiwo – W Track & Field – General Business

Cate Tracht – W Track & Field – Biological Science

Ylvi Traxler – W Track & Field – Linguistics & English

Lisa Vogelgesang – W Track & Field – Psychology

Mississippi State – Sport – Major

Hunter Blalock – Baseball – Agricultural Science

Bryce Brock – Baseball – Sports Administration

Eric Cerantola – Baseball – Management

Jack Eagan – Baseball – Interdisciplinary Studies

Jaxen Forrester – Baseball – Physical Education and Coaching

Justin Foscue – Baseball – Sports Administration

Luke Hancock – Baseball – Business Administration

Josh Hatcher – Baseball – Marketing

Landon Jordan – Baseball – Physical Education and Coaching

Tanner Leggett – Baseball – Business Administration

Christian MacLeod – Baseball – Finance

Chase Patrick – Baseball – Business Administration

Brandon Pimentel – Baseball – Business Administration

Spencer Price – Baseball – Workforce Education Leadership (master’s)

Riley Self – Baseball – Sports Administration

Jared Shemper – Baseball – Business Administration

Brandon Smith – Baseball – Business Administration

Jordan Westburg – Baseball – Business Administration

Griffin Agent – M Golf – Accounting

Cameron Clarke – M Golf – Physical Education and Coaching

Ford Clegg – M Golf – Finance

Austin Fulton – M Golf – Business Administration

Garrett Johnson – M Golf – Sports Administration

Daniel Martinez – M Golf – Business Administration

Benjamin Nelson – M Golf – Business Administration

Austin Vukovits – M Golf – Business Administration

Teri Doss – W Golf – Industrial Engineering

Ela Grimwood – W Golf – Psychology and History

Aubree Jones – W Golf – Physical Education and Coaching

Hannah Levi – W Golf – Marketing

Lauren Miller – W Golf – Sports Administration

Clara Moyano – W Golf – Health Fitness Studies

Elizabeth Stockett – W Golf – Accounting

Athena Yang – W Golf – Clinical Exercise Physiology

Mia Davidson – Softball – Kinesiology

Montana Davidson – Softball – Kinesiology

Candace Denis – Softball – English

Grace Fagan – Softball – Biological Sciences

Alyssa Loza – Softball – Management & Marketing (double major)

Chloe Malau’ulu – Softball – Business Administration

Jaclyn McKenna – Softball – Criminology

Christian Quinn – Softball – Business Administration

Anna Kate Segars – Softball – Educational Psychology

Carter Spexarth – Softball – Business Administration & Marketing (double major)

Emily Williams – Softball – Psychology & Political Science (double major)

Lindsey Williams – Softball – Civil Engineering

Florian Broska – M Tennis – Management

Giovanni Oradini – M Tennis – Kinesiology

Gregor Ramskogler – M Tennis – Kinesiology

Stedman Strickland – M Tennis – Business Administration

Magda Adaloglou – W Tennis – Psychology

Emma Antonaki – W Tennis – Management

Sara Lizariturry – W Tennis – Psychology

Valeria Nikolaev – W Tennis – Kinesiology

Tamara Racine – W Tennis – Fashion Design & Merchandising

Meredith Roberts – W Tennis – Marketing

Blake Beavers – M Track & Field – Accounting

Benjamin Craw – M Track & Field – Marketing

Reese Dunne – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Brian Evans – M Track & Field – Interdisciplinary Studies

Cade Finley – M Track & Field – Interdisciplinary Studies

Clayton Fulgham – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Jesse Henderson – M Track & Field – Kinesiology

Tyriq Horsford – M Track & Field – Geoscience

Brock Isom – M Track & Field – Kinesiology

Karson Kowalchuk – M Track & Field – Finance

Lester Miller – M Track & Field – Interdisciplinary Studies

Jeremiah Pierce – M Track & Field – Human Development & Family Science

Taylor Ray – M Track & Field – Biological Engineering

Slater Richardson – M Track & Field – Kinesiology

Kenya Small – M Track & Field – Kinesiology

Austin Spradling – M Track & Field – Aerospace Engineering

Malcum Tatum – M Track & Field – Business Administration

Chandler Underwood – M Track & Field – Computer Science

Eryk Yunk – M Track & Field – Communication

Luke Zacharias – M Track & Field – Biological Sciences

Charlotte Cayton Smith – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Audrey Honiotes – W Track & Field – Marketing

Caroline Mattox – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Ashley Melcherts – W Track & Field – Sociology

Stephanie Peterson – W Track & Field – Food Science, Nutrition and Health

Sydney Steely – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Kristy Terp – W Track & Field – Health Promotion

Emma Tucker – W Track & Field – Geoscience

Ava Weems – W Track & Field – Food Science, Nutrition and Health

Sarah Blake – W Track & Field – Health Promotion

Alexis Farley – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Breja Hooks – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences

Emma Hunt – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering

Katie Martinez – W Track & Field – Art

Peyton Mickleson – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences

Shardonnay Nichols – W Track & Field – Criminology

Sylvia Russell – W Track & Field – Psychology

Blaise Seale – W Track & Field – Biochemistry

Caroline Standley – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Alicia Viveros – W Track & Field – Biological Engineering

Riley White – W Track & Field – Business Information Systems

Mary Beth Woodward – W Track & Field – Food Science, Nutrition and Health

Missouri – Sport – Major

Konnor Ash – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport

Ian Bedell – Baseball – Undeclared

Thomas Broyles – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport

Trey Dillard – Baseball – General Studies

Paul Gomez – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport

Seth Halvorsen – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport

Spencer Juergens – Baseball – Business administration

Luke Mann – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport

Alexander Peterson – Baseball – Health Science

Clayton Peterson – Baseball – Health Science

Cameron Pferrer – Baseball – Health Science

Trae Robertson – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport

Thomas Springer – Baseball – Business administration

Cameron Swanger – Baseball – Undeclared

Nicholas Tepesch – Baseball – Agriculture

Lukas Veinbergs – Baseball – Learning Tech and Design

Mark Vierling – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport

Tommy Boone – M Golf – Undeclared

Rory Franssen – M Golf – Parks, Recreation, and Sport

Jack Parker – M Golf – Economics

Ricky Sanders – M Golf – Parks, Recreation, and Sport

Julia Bower – W Golf – Journalism

Keagan Dunn – W Golf – Undeclared

Cherise Otter – W Golf – Business Administration

Jessica Yuen – W Golf – Business Administration

Kendyll Bailey – Softball – Health Science

Baleigh Bohannon-Koester – Softball – Biological Sciences

Eli Daniel – Softball – General Studies

Kara Decker – Softball – Health Science

Abby George – Softball – Human Development and Family Studies

Kendal Judge – Softball – Sociology

Katherine Kadlec – Softball – Health Science

Cayla Kessinger – Softball – Hospitality Management

Hatti Moore – Softball – Health Science

Emma Raabe – Softball – Business Administration

Jazmyn Rollin – Softball – General Studies

Summer Shockley – Softball – Health Science

Kimberly Wert – Softball – Health Science

Brooke Wilmes – Softball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport

Vivien Abraham – W Tennis – Journalism

Lisa Fukutoku – W Tennis – Undeclared

Gabrielle Goldin – W Tennis – Psychology

Serena Nash – W Tennis – Journalism

Marta Oliveira – W Tennis – Health Science

Ellie Wright – W Tennis – Nutritional Sciences

Ivan Barnett – M Track & Field – Educational Studies

Eduardo Favela – M Track & Field – Biological Sciences

Thomas George – M Track & Field – Health Science

Caulin Graves – M Track & Field – Interdisciplinary Studies

Dylan Johnson – M Track & Field – Industrial Engineering

Charlie Kern – M Track & Field – Digital Storytelling

Robert Kuhlmann – M Track & Field – Health Science

Patrick Kunza – M Track & Field – Information Technology

Georgi Nachev – M Track & Field – Electrical Engineering

Cason Suggs – M Track & Field – Film Studies

Michael Widmann – M Track & Field – Parks, Recreation and Sport

Jake Wirthwein – M Track & Field – Accountancy

Kieran Wood – M Track & Field – Nutrition and Exercise Physiology

Richelle Bain – W Track & Field – Business Administration

Elle Brown – W Track & Field – Textile & Apparel Management

Shannon Browning – W Track & Field – Journalism

Arianna Butler – W Track & Field – Digital Storytelling

Ava Curry – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Olivia Evans – W Track & Field – Journalism

Samantha Farmer – W Track & Field – Biological Engineering

Tori Findley – W Track & Field – Health Science

Arianna Fisher – W Track & Field – Early Childhood Education

Kayla Glowacki – W Track & Field – Secondary Education

Michaela Hackbarth – W Track & Field – Secondary Education

Abby Hake – W Track & Field – Elementary Education

Megan Haley – W Track & Field – Health Science

Lilly Hamilton – W Track & Field – Undeclared

CeCe Johnson – W Track & Field – Anthropology

Sydney Johnson – W Track & Field – Health Science

Karina Liz – W Track & Field – Educational Studies

Jenna Lutzow – W Track & Field – General Studies

Arielle Mack – W Track & Field – Health Science

Lexi Maddox – W Track & Field – Health Science

Jordan McClendon – W Track & Field – Psychology

Melissa Menghini – W Track & Field – Health Science

Sydney Oberdiek – W Track & Field – Biochemistry

Emily Offenheiser – W Track & Field – Social Work

Maya Puller – W Track & Field – Plant Sciences

Sophia Racette – W Track & Field – Nutritional Sciences

Mikayla Reed – W Track & Field – Special Education

Reilly Revord – W Track & Field – Romance Languages

Sophia Rivera-Hassemer – W Track & Field – Accountancy

Karissa Roman – W Track & Field – Business Administration

Emma Roth – W Track & Field – Business Administration

Kate Ruediger – W Track & Field – Undeclared

Faramola Shonekan – W Track & Field – History

Jordan Speer – W Track & Field – Nutritional Sciences

Emily Stauffer – W Track & Field – Business Administration

Anna Sullentrup – W Track & Field – Biochemistry

Blair Widmer – W Track & Field – Nutrition & Exercise Physiology

Erin Zimmerman – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences

South Carolina – Sport – Major

Brady Allen – Baseball – Retailing

Julian Bosnic – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

George Callil – Baseball – Experimental Psychology

Noah Campbell – Baseball – Biological Sciences

Wes Clarke – Baseball – Retailing

Parker Coyne – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Andrew Eyster – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Dylan Harley – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Brett Kerry – Baseball – Operations and Supply Chain

Graham Lawson – Baseball – Retailing

Hayden Lehman – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Daniel Lloyd – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Carmen Mlodzinski – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

TJ Shook – Baseball – Retailing

Josiah Sightler – Baseball – Public Health

Wesley Sweatt – Baseball – Integrated Information Technology

Cam Tringali – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Whitley Ballard – Beach Volleyball – Biomedical Engineering

Abby Carroll – Beach Volleyball – Mass Communications

Kennedy Copeland – Beach Volleyball – Advertising

Avery Davis – Beach Volleyball – Public Health

Hannah Edelman – Beach Volleyball – Retailing

Quinn Fulton – Beach Volleyball – International Studies

Louise Kooiman – Beach Volleyball – Middle Level Education

Sarah Nacouzi – Beach Volleyball – Public Health

Frances Rosseland – Beach Volleyball – Journalism

Carly Schnieder – Beach Volleyball – Pharmacy

Jordan Smith – Beach Volleyball – Finance

Katie Smith – Beach Volleyball – Exercise Science

Harry Corbin – M Golf – Sport and Entertainment Management

Ryan Hall – M Golf – Tourism Management

Jack Parrott – M Golf – Public Health

Caleb Proveaux – M Golf – Sociology

Andrew Spiegler – M Golf – Marketing

Jamie Wilson – M Golf – Sport and Entertainment Management

Lois Kaye Go – W Golf – Accounting

Ana Pelaez – W Golf – Supply Chain Management

Emily Price – W Golf – Retail Management

Anita Uwadia – W Golf – Management

Mackenzie Boesel – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Cayla Drotar – Softball – Interdisciplinary Studies

Jordan Fabian – Softball – Exercise Science

Alex Fulmer – Softball – Criminology and Criminal Justice

Karly Heath – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Jana Johns – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Kassidy Krupit – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Alyssa Kumiyama – Softball – Public Health

Alexis Lindsey – Softball – Tourism Management

Kenzi Maguire – Softball – Educational Technology

Kelsey Oh – Softball – Marketing

Madison Owens – Softball – Exercise Science

Kathryn Prebble – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Haley Simpson – Softball – Visual Communications

Lauren Stewart – Softball – Public Relations

Rachel Vaughan – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Anna Vest – Softball – Public Health

Paul Jubb – M Tennis – Retailing

Raphael Lambling – M Tennis – Sport and Entertainment Management

Beau Pelletier – M Tennis – Real Estate

Daniel Rodrigues – M Tennis – Experimental Psychology

Silvia Chinellato – W Tennis – International Hospitality & Tourism Management

Megan Davies – W Tennis – Advertising

Mia Horvit – W Tennis – Broadcast Journalism

Kennedy Wicker – W Tennis – Business Economics

Kaden Briggs – M Track & Field – Physical Education

Arinze Chance – M Track & Field – Global Studies

Eric Favors – M Track & Field – Criminology and Criminal Justice

Ian Fladd – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Spencer Flores – M Track & Field – Mass Communications

Parker Howard – M Track & Field – Exercise Science

Mason Joiner – M Track & Field – Geography

Tyler Jones – M Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management

Rivaldo Leacock – M Track & Field – Criminology and Criminal Justice

Blake Newcomb – M Track & Field – Management

David Olds – M Track & Field – Geography

Malik Paul – M Track & Field – Media Arts

Sean Petersen – M Track & Field – Finance

Seth Rabinowitz – M Track & Field – Biological Sciences

Bailey Rogers – M Track & Field – Experimental Sciences

Darrell Singleton Jr. – M Track & Field – Criminology and Criminal Justice

Austin Story – M Track & Field – Retailing

Noah Walker – M Track & Field – Information Science

Benjamin Womble – M Track & Field – Economics

Hanifah Abdulqadir – W Track & Field – Health Information Technology

Aliyah Abrams – W Track & Field – Physical Activity & Public Health

Morgan Adams – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Sierra Bieber – W Track & Field – Retailing

Elizabeth “Adele” Blalock – W Track & Field – Exercise Science & Biological Sciences

Caitlin Conway – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology & Spanish

Emily Crounse – W Track & Field – Pharmaceutical Sciences

Jordan Fields – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology

Leah Ford – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering

Lyndsey Fowler – W Track & Field – Visual Communications

Rachel Hensler – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Dymier Jeffery – W Track & Field – Retailing

Kira Jenkins – W Track & Field – International Business

Macie Kavanaugh – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering

Kelsey Larkin – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences

Morgan Lee – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology

Sarah-Sims McGrath – W Track & Field – Advertising

Morgan Moseley – W Track & Field – Marketing

Amanda Murphy – W Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management

Maryah Nasir – W Track & Field – Nursing

Amecia Pennamon – W Track & Field – Finance

Pressley Perry – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Briana Reckling – W Track & Field – Marketing

Sarah Riser – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Cailin Saylor – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology

Samantha Silber – W Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management

Alycia Springs – W Track & Field – Pharmaceutical Sciences

Brianna Stamps – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences

Anna Kathryn Stoddard – W Track & Field – Advertising

Heather Stone – W Track & Field – Retailing

Hailey Sweatman – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Hannah Twine – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology

Brooke Wilson – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Kathleen Young – W Track & Field – Marketing

Tennessee – Sport – Major

Garrett Crochet – Baseball – Business Management

Zach Daniels – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management

Pete Derkay – Baseball – Supply Chain Management

Max Ferguson – Baseball – Supply Chain Management

Landon Gray – Baseball – Business Management

Will Heflin – Baseball – Graduate Recreation and Sport Management

Sean Hunley – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management

Austin Knight – Baseball – Business Management

Luc Lipcius – Baseball – Aerospace Engineering

Trey Lipscomb – Baseball – Business Management

Connor Pavolony – Baseball – Supply Chain Management

Jake Rucker – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management

Evan Russell – Baseball – Business Finance

Camden Sewell – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management

Chase Wallace – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management

Spencer Cross – M Golf – Finance

Bryce Lewis – M Golf – Recreation & Sport Management

Jake Meenhorst – M Golf – Finance

Rhys Nevin – M Golf – Political Science

Chase Roswall – M Golf – Finance

Chip Thomas – M Golf – Finance

Jet Tickle – M Golf – Recreation & Sport Management

Sean Wilcox – M Golf – Kinesiology

Hunter Wolcott – M Golf – Finance

Mikayla Bardwell – W Golf – Business Administration Exploratory

Shelby Liford – W Golf – Business Administration Exploratory

Mariah Smith – W Golf – Kinesiology

Malia Stovall – W Golf – Recreation and Sport Management

Hadley Walts – W Golf – Management

Waverly Whiston – W Golf – Accounting and Information Management

Micheala Williams – W Golf – Electrical Engineering

Abbi Altman – Rowing – Supply Chain Management

Jaimie Armitage – Rowing – Biosystems Engineering

Allie Asbury – Rowing – Animal Science

Abigail Bacci – Rowing – Business Analytics

Lexi Bales – Rowing – Biological Sciences

Ashley Ball – Rowing – Finance

Channing Bearden – Rowing – Kinesiology

Katherine Begley – Rowing – Civil Engineering

Rebecca Caruso – Rowing – Kinesiology

Abigail Craine – Rowing – Accounting

Mikayla Dutton – Rowing – Sociology

Gia Hodges – Rowing – Neuroscience

Taylor Jones – Rowing – Business Analytics

Tessa Kimmy – Rowing – Kinesiology

Emma Long – Rowing – Psychology

Eleanor Loving – Rowing – Psychology

Jessica Magnoli – Rowing – Recreation and Sport Management

Brookmyer McIntyre – Rowing – Recreation / Sport Management

Lindsey Morrissett – Rowing – Recreation and Sport Management

Gabriela Natale – Rowing – Finance

Ana Pelic – Rowing – Psychology

Brenna Randall – Rowing – History

Katherine Schildmeyer – Rowing – Civil Engineering

Amalia Tsiavou – Rowing – Psychology

Ashley Van Roon – Rowing – Kinesiology

Madelyn Walsh – Rowing – Supply Chain Management

Sarah Warner – Rowing – Food Science

Amanda Ayala – Softball – Kinesiology

Tianna Batts – Softball – Sport Management

Cailin Hannon – Softball – Audiology & Speech Pathology

Jenna Holcomb – Softball – Public Relations

Aubrey Leach – Softball – Honors Political Science

Ashley Morgan – Softball – Accounting

Madison Pacini – Softball – Accounting

Kaitlin Parsons – Softball – Kinesiology

Kaili Phillips – Softball – Animal Science

Treasuary Poindexter – Softball – Therapeutic Recreation

Ashley Rogers – Softball – Kinesiology

Chelsea Seggern – Softball – Kinesiology

Ally Shipman – Softball – Kinesiology

Pat Harper – M Tennis – Sport Management

Scott Jones – M Tennis – Sport Management

Teddy McEntee – M Tennis – Supply Chain Management

Martim Prata – M Tennis – Management

Andrew Rogers – M Tennis – Cinema Studies

Adam Walton – M Tennis – Kinesiology

Luca Wiedenmann – M Tennis – Finance & Business Analytics (double major)

Julie Ball – W Tennis – Psychology

Kylie Duckworth – W Tennis – Biological Sciences

Tenika McGiffin – W Tennis – Kinesiology

Rebeka Mertena – W Tennis – Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management

Ariadna Riley – W Tennis – Political Science

Gabby Schuck – W Tennis – Industrial Engineering

Johanna Silva – W Tennis – Industrial Engineering

Max Barbour – M Track & Field – Supply Chain Management

Nick Boogades – M Track & Field – Environmental & Soil Sciences

Nick Brey – M Track & Field – Masters – Physics

Gashaw Duhamel – M Track & Field – Accounting

John Elrod – M Track & Field – Accounting

Andrew Ference – M Track & Field – Supply Chain Management

Georde Goodwyn – M Track & Field – Finance

Nate Harper – M Track & Field – Psychology

Conner Hawkins – M Track & Field – Neuroscience

Joe Hoots – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Adam Johnston – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Joseph Maxwell – M Track & Field – Marketing

Jake Sheehan – M Track & Field – Finance

Tristan Slater – M Track & Field – Recreation and Sport Management

Darryl Sullivan – M Track & Field – Recreation and Sport Management

Devin Sullivan – M Track & Field – Finance

Jalen Tate – M Track & Field – Sociology

Nicole Adams – W Track & Field – Biochemistry and Cellular and Molecular Biology

Brooklynn Broadwater – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Saqukine Cameron – W Track & Field – Sociology

Emma Dilullo – W Track & Field – Political Science

Hannah Jefcoat – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Joella Lloyd – W Track & Field – Psychology

Sarah McCabe – W Track & Field – Supply Chain Management

Maia McCoy – W Track & Field – Master’s – Communication and Information

Megan Murray – W Track & Field – Neuroscience

Kayla Racine – W Track & Field – Special Education

Sarah Reeves – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Alaina Riordan – W Track & Field – College Scholars Program

Sydney Seymour – W Track & Field – Marketing

Danielle Shipp – W Track & Field – Special Education

Abigail Smith – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Kim Spritzky – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Katie Thronson – W Track & Field – Biochemistry and Cellular and Molecular Biology

Martina Weil – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering

Texas A,amp;M – Sport – Major

Brandon Ashy – Baseball – University Studies

Rody Barker – Baseball – Psychology

Dawson Barr – Baseball – University Studies

Bryce Blaum – Baseball – University Studies

Jonathan Childress – Baseball – General Studies

Hunter Coleman – Baseball – Management

Mason Corbett – Baseball – Management

Zachary DeLoach – Baseball – Management

Will Frizzell – Baseball – Sport Management

Mikey Hoehner – Baseball – Supply Chain Management

Chandler Jozwiak – Baseball – Sport Management

Asa Lacy – Baseball – University Studies

Bryce Miller – Baseball – Finance

Jake Nelson – Baseball – Land Economics & Real Estate

Christian Roa – Baseball – Finance

Dustin Saenz – Baseball – Business Administration

Logan Sartori – Baseball – Psychology

Zane Schmidt – Baseball – Business Administration

Chris Weber – Baseball – Biomedical Engineering

Samuel Bennett – M Golf – Sport Management

Daniel Erickson – M Golf – Accounting

Joshua Gliege – M Golf – Management

Walker Lee – M Golf – University Studies

William Paysse – M Golf – Sport Management

Reese Ramsey – M Golf – University Studies

Stephanie Astrup – W Golf – Psychology

Elizabeth Caldarelli – W Golf – Sport Management

Courtney Dow – W Golf – Health

Amber Park – W Golf – University Studies

Ava Schwienteck – W Golf – University Studies

Brooke Tyree – W Golf – Mechanical Engineering

Dani Elder – Softball – University Studies

Kelbi Fortenberry – Softball – Ag Communications & Journalism

Blake- Ann Fritsch – Softball – Ag Communications & Journalism

Kayla Garcia – Softball – Psychology

Makinzy Herzog – Softball – Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences

Madi Jatzlau – Softball – Business Administration

Hannah Mayo – Softball – Health

Gabby Moreno – Softball – Industrial Distribution

Kyndall Murray – Softball – Sociology

Kendall Potts – Softball – Sport Management

Kayla Poynter – Softball – Interdisciplinary Studies

Taudrea Sinnie – Softball – Sociology

Ashlynn Walls – Softball – Psychology

Juan Carlos Aguilar – M Tennis – University Studies

Pranav Kumar – M Tennis – Computer Science

Guido Marson – M Tennis – Business Administration

Noah Schachter – M Tennis – Sport Management

Valentin Vacherot – M Tennis – University Studies

Jessica Anzo – W Tennis – Sport Management

Dorthea Faa-Hviding – W Tennis – University Studies

Jayci Goldsmith – W Tennis – Business Administration

Tatiana Makarova – W Tennis – Sport Management

Renee McBryde – W Tennis – Sport Management

Riley McQuaid – W Tennis – Human Resource Development

Lucia Quiterio – W Tennis – Communication

Katya Townsend – W Tennis – Business Administration

Juan Arcila – M Track & Field – Finance

Jonathon Bishop – M Track & Field – Applied Mathematical Sciences

Johnathon Blaine – M Track & Field – Economics

Joshua Brown – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Brittan Burns – M Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences

Mason Corbin – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Bryce Deadmon – M Track & Field – Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences

Devin Dixon – M Track & Field – Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences

Jaqwae Ellison – M Track & Field – Kinesiology

Brady Grant – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Kristofor Grimes – M Track & Field – Economics

Tyler Hart – M Track & Field – Finance

Gavin Hoffpauir – M Track & Field – University Studies

Jackson Jett – M Track & Field – Accounting

Jake Lamberth – M Track & Field – General Studies

Jake Lanier – M Track & Field – Business Honors

Hunter Madore – M Track & Field – Sport Management

Lagarious McQuirter – M Track & Field – University Studies

Nickolas Mirabelli – M Track & Field – General Studies

Carlton Orange – M Track & Field – Land Economics & Real Estate

Zephyr Seagraves – M Track & Field – Aerospace Engineering

Spencer Simons – M Track & Field – Nutrition

Dewitt Thomas – M Track & Field – Industrial Distribution

Harrison Tillman – M Track & Field – Communication

Ricky Waer – M Track & Field – University Studies

Alstian Walker – M Track & Field – Management

Austin Warren – M Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences

Campbell Webb – M Track & Field – Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences

Robert Woodworth – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Colby Zamzow – M Track & Field – Kinesiology

Deborah Acquah – W Track & Field – University Studies

Allyson Andress – W Track & Field – Interdisciplinary Studies

Lauryn Barrientos – W Track & Field – Marketing

Rachel Bernardo – W Track & Field – Psychology

Julia Black – W Track & Field – Ag Communications & Journalism

Rebecca Bonta – W Track & Field – Animal Science

LaJarvia Brown – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Catalina Cerda – W Track & Field – General Studies

Emily Chastain – W Track & Field – Business Honors

Parker Clay – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Kimberly Dow – W Track & Field – Environmental Engineering

Ashley Driscoll – W Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences

Jenna Ellis – W Track & Field – Health

Laura Fairchild – W Track & Field – General Studies

Carrie Fish – W Track & Field – Business Administration

Elizabeth Green – W Track & Field – Business Honors

Rachel Hall – W Track & Field – General Studies

Margaret Hofmann – W Track & Field – Communication

Megan Hopper – W Track & Field – Animal Science

Ashton Hutcherson – W Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences

Michala Janssen – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Jean Jenkins – W Track & Field – Sport Management

Jania Martin – W Track & Field – University Studies

Kirby Matocha – W Track & Field – Ag Communications & Journalism

Emily McCollum – W Track & Field – Industrial Engineering

Audrey McKnight – W Track & Field – University Studies

Morgan Michals – W Track & Field – Psychology

Brittany Parker – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Sarah Pia – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering

Grace Plain – W Track & Field – Nutrition

Jaevin Reed – W Track & Field – Marketing

Abbey Santoro – W Track & Field – Ag Communications & Journalism

Natalie Scheifele – W Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences

Hannah Searby – W Track & Field – Nursing

Kennedy Smith – W Track & Field – Communication

Kelsie Warren – W Track & Field – Industrial Distribution

Falon Wilson – W Track & Field – Political Science

Vanderbilt – Sport – Major

Cooper Davis – Baseball – Sociology

Ty Duvall – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Jake Eder – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Hugh Fisher – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Mason Hickman – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Matt Hogan – Baseball – Communication Studies

Chance Huff – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development

Justyn-Henry Malloy – Baseball – Communication Studies

John Augenstein – M Golf – Sociology

Reid Davenport – M Golf – Sociology

Mason Greenberg – M Golf – Economics

Harrison Ott – M Golf – Human & Organizational Development

Michael Shears – M Golf – Public Policy Studies

Luke Zieman – M Golf – Human & Organizational Development

Abbey Carlson – W Golf – Mechanical Engineering

Virginia Green – W Golf – Human & Organizational Development

Auston Kim – W Golf – Political Science

Louise Yu – W Golf – Human & Organizational Development

Lily Argyle – Lacrosse – English

Emily Brooks – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society

Karlie Bucci – Lacrosse – Economics

Mattern Burnett – Lacrosse – History of Art / Spanish

Nicole Dadino – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Deirdre Daly – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Gwyn Devin – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society / Spanish

Madison Foglio – Lacrosse – Communication Studies

Gabrielle Fornia – Lacrosse – Mathematics / Medicine, Health, & Society

Sophie Furlong – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Griffin Gearhardt – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Brianne Gross – Lacrosse – Engineering Science / Communication Studies

Melissa Hawkins – Lacrosse – Special Education

Megan MacGillis – Lacrosse – Engineering Science

Emily Mathewson – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Madison Miller – Lacrosse – Economics

Abigail Morgan – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Cassidy Orban – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society

Halle Regan – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Elizabeth Scarrone – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development

Madison Souza – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society

Callie Sundin – Lacrosse – Economics

Marcus Ferreira – M Tennis – Mechanical Engineering

George Harwell – M Tennis – Human & Organizational Development

William Rowe – M Tennis – Economics

Macsen Sisam – M Tennis – Economics

Adam Sraberg – M Tennis – Public Policy Studies

Panu Virtanen – M Tennis – Economics

Christiaan Worst – M Tennis – Economics

Georgia Drummy – W Tennis – Economics

Emma Kurtz – W Tennis – Economics

Amanda Meyer – W Tennis – Political Science

Christina Rosca – W Tennis – Neuroscience

Kacie Breeding – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering

Reagan Bustamante – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development

Regan Clay – W Track & Field – Economics / Medicine, Health, & Society

Emily Cohen – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society

Kristen Denk – W Track & Field – Marketing

Kendall Derry – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering

Grace Jensen – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development

Caleigh Lofstead – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Child Studies

Lauren Moffett – W Track & Field – Psychology / Cognitive Studies

Anna Grace Morgan – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society

Gillian Mortimer – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development

Margaret Ollinger – W Track & Field – Economics

Caroline Pietrzyk – W Track & Field – Leadership & Organizational Performance

Jacqueline Pinon – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society

Alena Sapienza-Wright – W Track & Field – English / Political Science

Rebecca Schulte – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology

Taiya Shelby – W Track & Field – Economics / Medicine, Health, & Society

Jordan Smith – W Track & Field – Communication Studies

Mailin Struck – W Track & Field – Environmental Sociology / Psychology

Sara Tsai – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Haley Walker – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology

Ana Wallace – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering