SEC announces 2020 spring academic honor roll

less than a minute ago
SEC Staff
Birmingham, Ala. – A total of 1,402 student-athletes were named to the 2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, Friday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2019 Summer, 2019 Fall and 2020 Spring terms.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
2020 SPRING SEC HONOR ROLL
Alabama – Sport – Major
Kyle Cameron – Baseball – Higher Education Administration
Casey Cobb – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Tyler Gentry – Baseball – Marketing
Landon Green – Baseball – Consumer Sciences
Brock Guffey – Baseball – Consumer Sciences
Justin King – Baseball – Consumer Sciences
Chase Lee – Baseball – Aerospace Engineering
Walker McCleney – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Jacob McNairy – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Ryan O’Connell – Baseball – Public Health
Tyler Ras – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Kolby Robinson – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Garret Rukes – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Connor Shamblin – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Jackson Tate – Baseball – Kinesiology
Drew Williamson – Baseball – Management
Frankie Capan III – M Golf – Communication Studies
Jake DeZoort – M Golf – Mechanical Engineering
Ben Fuller – M Golf – Finance
Wilson Furr – M Golf – Management
Davis Shore – M Golf – Finance
Carolina Caminoli – W Golf – Marketing
Polly Mack – W Golf – Hospitality Management
Angelica Moresco – W Golf – Communication Studies
Mary Mac Trammell – W Golf – Accounting & Criminal Justice
Kenzie Wright – W Golf – General Studies
Haley Alexander – Rowing – Accounting
Eleanor Anderson – Rowing – Psychology
Cathryn Antonacio – Rowing – Advertising
Sydney Boles – Rowing – Food and Nutrition
McKenna Carroll – Rowing – Psychology
Makena Clark – Rowing – Human Performance
Shannon Conlin – Rowing – Biology
Peyton Cowell – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Gabriella Crawford – Rowing – Biology
Ellen Davis – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Olivia DeGroot – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering
Kylie Diffley – Rowing – Marketing
Ilaria Earl – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Samantha Gafford – Rowing – Marketing
Gabrielle Gevers – Rowing – Biology
Sarah Giuliani – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Isabella Gonzales – Rowing – Political Science
Corinne Guay – Rowing – Social Work
Keilani Hamann – Rowing – Marketing
Hailey Higgins – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Darcy Jennings – Rowing – Chemical Engineering
Kathryn Kurtz – Rowing – Marketing
Jorja MacRae – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Ella Maggio – Rowing – Physical Education
Emily Maurer – Rowing – Social Work
Carley McCoin – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Claudia Mecchia – Rowing – Psychology
Bailey Minnick – Rowing – Psychology
Lauren Montgomery – Rowing – Public Relations
Brynn Pelletier – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering
Alexandra Ramoska – Rowing – Accounting
Gianna Rucki – Rowing – Marketing
Haleigh Sanders – Rowing – Creative Media
Arielle Schafer – Rowing – News Media
Katie Toth – Rowing – Social Work
Jacqueline White – Rowing – Psychology
Abigail Zembas – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering
Elissa Brown – Softball – Public Relations
Taylor Clark – Softball – Accounting
Kayla Davis – Softball – Operations Management
Montana Fouts – Softball – Psychology
Krystal Goodman – Softball – News Media
Bailey Hemphill – Softball – Early Childhood Education
Claire Jenkins – Softball – Chemical Engineering
Kyra Lockhart – Softball – English
Alexis Mack – Softball – Advertising Public Relations
Kendall Beth Sides – Softball – Marketing
Kaylee Tow – Softball – Marketing
Skylar Wallace – Softball – General Business
Sam Fischer – M Tennis – Human Performance Exercise Science
Jeremy Gschwendtner – M Tennis – Finance
Patrick Kaukovalta – M Tennis – Psychology
Alexey Nesterov – M Tennis – Accounting & Finance
Edson Ortiz – M Tennis – Human Performance Exercise Science
Riccardo Roberto – M Tennis – Marketing
Grant Stuckey – M Tennis – Biology
Zhe Zhou – M Tennis – Finance & Marketing
Alba Cortina Pou – W Tennis – Finance & Marketing (double major)
Luca Fabian – W Tennis – Marketing
Moka Ito – W Tennis – Human Environmental Sciences
Jacqueline Pelletier – W Tennis – Finance
Ann Selim – W Tennis – Mechanical Engineering
Henry Barrett – M Track & Field – English
Santiago Basso – M Track & Field – Finance
Bobby Colantonio – M Track & Field – Exercise Science
Ashton Domingue – M Track & Field – Exercise Science
Leander Forbes – M Track & Field – General Studies
Nathan Gamble – M Track & Field – Electrical Engineering
Elliot Gindi – M Track & Field – General Studies
Vincent Kiprop – M Track & Field – Public Health
Ryan Lipe – M Track & Field – Exercise Science
Elliott Miller – M Track & Field – Environmental Engineering
Scott Platek – M Track & Field – Biology
Oliver Rigg – M Track & Field – Operations Management
Paul Selden – M Track & Field – Chemical Engineering
Gabe Serrano – M Track & Field – Finance
Jake Spotswood – M Track & Field – Marketing
Drew Williams – M Track & Field – Finance
Rebecca Billman – W Track & Field – Biology
Lauren Brackin – W Track & Field – Electrical Engineering
Caroline Brooks – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Kayla Cecil – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Mercy Chelangat – W Track & Field – Public Health
Tamara Clark – W Track & Field – Public Health
Abigail Dickinson – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science
Margot Dooley – W Track & Field – Finance/Economics
Nickolette Dunbar – W Track & Field – Communication Studies
Esther Gitahi – W Track & Field – Public Health
Abigail Kwarteng – W Track & Field – Public Health
Daija Lampkin – W Track & Field – Public Health/Biology
Leahrose Mami – W Track & Field – Secondary Education Mathematics
Shannon Marsh – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science
Megan Patton – W Track & Field – Chemistry
Taylor Pickett – W Track & Field – Accounting
Riley Schelp – W Track & Field – Spanish/International Studies
Avery Stuchell – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science
Brittany Tolson – W Track & Field – Accounting
Riley White – W Track & Field – Human Performance Physical Education
Eliza Witherspoon – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Haley Wright – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Samantha Zelden – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science
Arkansas – Sport – Major
Caleb Bolden – Baseball – Kinesiology
Marshall Denton – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management
Christian Franklin – Baseball – Supply Chain Management
Zackary Gregory – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management
Kenneth Harris – Baseball – Public Health
Liam Henry – Baseball – Journalism
Travis Hester – Baseball – Biology
Heston Kjerstad – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management
Kevin Kopps – Baseball – Biomedical Engineering
Austin Milligan – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management
Caden Monke – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management
Jacob Nesbit – Baseball – Finance
Connor Noland – Baseball – Management
Casey Opitz – Baseball – Teach K-12 Physical Education/Health
Kole Ramage – Baseball – Mechanical Engineering
Carter Sells – Baseball – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)
Evan Taylor – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management
Zeb Vermillion – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management
Curtis Washington – Baseball – Recreation & Sports Management
William Buhl – M Golf – Rec & Sports Management
Luis Garza – M Golf – Rec & Sports Management
Wil Gibson – M Golf – Business
Mason Overstreet – M Golf – Business
Julian Perico – M Golf – Rec & Sports Management
Tyson Reeder – M Golf – Business
Julia Dean – W Golf – Marketing
Ximena Gonzalez – W Golf – Recreation & Sport Management
Maria Hoyos – W Golf – Finance: Financial Management/Investments
Brooke Matthews – W Golf – Marketing
Grace St. Germain – W Golf – English: Creative Writing
Keely Edwards – Softball – Teaching K-12 Physical Education
Lauren Graves – Softball – Communication
Kayla Green – Softball – Criminal Justice and Sociology
Taylor Greene – Softball – Marketing
Mary Haff – Softball – Chemistry Biochemistry
Lindsay Malkin – Softball – Recreation & Sport Management
Hannah McEwen – Softball – Childhood Education STEM
Sydney Parr – Softball – Journalism: News/Editorial
Autumn Storms – Softball – Communication
Samantha Torres – Softball – Nursing
Valerie Ventura – Softball – Criminology and Sociology
Josh Bortnick – M Tennis – Management/Small Busines
Jose Dominguez – M Tennis – Management/Organizational Leadership
Hunter Harrison – M Tennis – Finance/Financial Mgmt & Investment
Josh Howard-Tripp – M Tennis – Political Science
Enrique Paya – M Tennis – Finance/Financial Mgmt & Investment
Alexandre Reco – M Tennis – Management/Organizational Leadership
Lauren Alter – W Tennis – Management/Organizational Leadership
Jacqueline Carr – W Tennis – Accounting
Myrna Olaya – W Tennis – Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Tatum Rice – W Tennis – Biology
Martina Zerulo – W Tennis – Communication
Markus Ballengee – M Track & Field – Food, Nutrition, and Health
Etamar Bhastekar – M Track & Field – Economics
Tyler Brendel – M Track & Field – Statistics and Analysis
Graham Brown – M Track & Field – Information Systems
Travean Caldwell – M Track & Field – Recreation & Sport Management
Preston Cates – M Track & Field – Marketing
Jon Conley – M Track & Field – Management
Hayden Dressel – M Track & Field – Marketing
Carl Elliott – M Track & Field – Public Health
Luke George – M Track & Field – Finance: Financial Management/Investments
Kris Hari – M Track & Field – Management
Nick Hilson – M Track & Field – Recreation & Sport Management
James Milholen – M Track & Field – Political Science
Ryan Murphy – M Track & Field – Kinesiology: Exercise Science
Chase Pareti – M Track & Field – Computer Science Engineering
Carter Persyn – M Track & Field – Psychology
Rhayko Schwartz – M Track & Field – Kinesiology: Exercise Science
Daniel Spejcher – M Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering
Reese Walters – M Track & Field – Computer Science Engineering
Matthew Young – M Track & Field – Accounting
Kaitlyn Banas – W Track & Field – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)
Jada Baylark – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Elleyt Belote – W Track & Field – Management
Payton Brown – W Track & Field – Elementary Education
Alexandra Brynes – W Track & Field – Recreation & Sports Management
Kethlin Campbell – W Track & Field – Psychology
Lauren Campbell – W Track & Field – History
Josie Carson – W Track & Field – Chemistry
Kayla Carter – W Track & Field – Nursing
Devin Clark – W Track & Field – Recreation & Sports Management
Ashton Endsley – W Track & Field – International Business
Abbigail Gray – W Track & Field – Journalism
Lauren Gregory – W Track & Field – Biological Engineering
Olivia Groeber – W Track & Field – Environmental Soil & Water Science
Riley Hoogerwerf – W Track & Field – Psychology
Rachel Jantzi – W Track & Field – Biology
Jessamine Kitto – W Track & Field – Biology
Tamara Kuykendall – W Track & Field – Educational Studies
Shafiqua Maloney – W Track & Field – Geography
Bailee McCorkle – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Quinn Owen – W Track & Field – Nursing
Genna Potter – W Track & Field – Biology
Madeleine Reed – W Track & Field – Architectural Studies
Joy Ripslinger – W Track & Field – Operations Management
Alexandra Ritchey – W Track & Field – Management
Greta Taylor – W Track & Field – Elementary Education
Meghan Underwood – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Carina Viljoen – W Track & Field – Accounting
Taylor Werner – W Track & Field – Recreation & Sports Management
Tiana Wilson – W Track & Field – Human Nutrition and Dietetics
Auburn – Sport – Major
Tanner Burns – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies
Conor Davis – Baseball – Public Administration
Richard Fitts – Baseball – Pre-Business
Brooks Fuller – Baseball – Pre-Business
Peyton Glavine – Baseball – Management
Cody Greenhill – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies
Chase Hall – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies
Jack Owen – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies
Matt Scheffler – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies
John Samuel Shenker – Baseball – Finance
Carson Skipper – Baseball – Pre-Interdisciplinary Studies
Garrett Wade – Baseball – Exercise Science
Judd Ward – Baseball – Interdisciplinary University Studies
Ryan Watson – Baseball – Supply Chain Management
Rankin Woley – Baseball – Business Administration
Graysen Huff – M Golf – Agricultural Business & Economics
Andrew Kozan – M Golf – Management
Jake Milanowski – M Golf – Finance
Wells Padgett – M Golf – Management
Kayley Marschke – W Golf – Exercise Science
Julie McCarthy – W Golf – Accountancy
Mychael O’Berry – W Golf – Marketing
Chandler Rosholt – W Golf – Communication
Brooke Sansom – W Golf – Sociology
Kaleigh Telfer – W Golf – Wildlife Enterprise Management
Rachel Cook – Softball – Physical Activity and Health
Makenna Dowell – Softball – Psychology
Aspyn Godwin – Softball – Exercise Science
Lexie Handley – Softball – Nutrition-Nutrition Science
Haley Nillen – Softball – Psychology
Justus Perry – Softball – Law and Justice
Ashlee Swindle – Softball – Bus Admin-Human Resource Management
Abby Tissier – Softball – Nutrition-Nutrition Science
Diego Chavarria – M Tennis – Industrial & Systems Engineering
Timothy Dollman – M Tennis – Finance
Michael Durham – M Tennis – Exercise Science
Anders Fry – M Tennis – Pre- Business
Tad Maclean – M Tennis – Marketing
Georgina Axon – W Tennis – Psychology
Madeline Meredith – W Tennis – Professional Flight
Taylor Russo – W Tennis – Journalism
Lindsay Song – W Tennis – Marketing
Cade Antonucci – M Track & Field – Finance
Craig Clark – M Track & Field – Civil Engineering
James Courson – M Track & Field – Computer Science
Dontavious Hill – M Track & Field – Pre-Mechanical Engineering
Ryan Lee – M Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences
Malik Metivier – M Track & Field – Communication
Jason Reese – M Track & Field – Fitness Conditioning and Performance
Jack Rogers – M Track & Field – Business Analytics
Andy Smith – M Track & Field – Environmental Science
Jonathon Squadrito – M Track & Field – Pre-Electrical Engineering
Jackson Thomas – M Track & Field – Undeclared-Sciences & Mathematics
Faith Bett – W Track & Field – Health Services Administration
Cassandra Carlile – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Ashley Carter – W Track & Field – Computer Science
Kylee Carter – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Jennifer Dietrich – W Track & Field – Journalism
Brenda Kigen – W Track & Field – Nursing-Nursing Education
Joyce Kimeli – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Caroline Lawrence – W Track & Field – Nursing Science
Sarah Little – W Track & Field – Apparel Merchandising
GiGi Maddox – W Track & Field – Finance
Madi Malone – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Tyra Massey – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Heather McClure – W Track & Field – Pre-Nursing Science
Tori McKinley – W Track & Field – Physical Activity and Health
Louisa McPherson – W Track & Field – Architecture
Morgan Millikan – W Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences
Emily Mills – W Track & Field – Finance
Hannah Tarwater – W Track & Field – Pre-Elementary Education
Presley Weems – W Track & Field – Nutrition – Wellness Option
Abbey Zane – W Track & Field – Chemistry-Biochemistry
Florida – Sport – Major
Justin Alintoff – Baseball – Criminology
Kris Armstrong – Baseball – Education Sciences
Kendrick Calilao – Baseball – Geography
Nolan Crisp – Baseball – Public Relations
Cal Greenfield – Baseball – Public Relations
Austin Langworthy – Baseball – Family, Youth & Community Sciences
Jack Leftwich – Baseball – Sociology
David Luethje – Baseball – Mathematics
Kirby McMullen – Baseball – Food & Resource Economics
Garrett Milchin – Baseball – Sport Management
Nick Pogue – Baseball – Psychology
Christian Scott – Baseball – Business Administration
Jacob Young – Baseball – Marketing
John Axelsen – M Golf – Geography
Fred Biondi – M Golf – Economics
Robby Eisch – M Golf – Finance
Manny Girona – M Golf – Food & Resource Economics
Eugene Hong – M Golf – Religion
Addie Baggarly – W Golf – Telecommunication
Elin Esborn – W Golf – Psychology
Jenny Kim – W Golf – Sustainability Studies
Clara Manzalini – W Golf – Economics
Marta Perez SanMartin – W Golf – Telecommunication
Carlotta Ricolfi – W Golf – Business Administration and Economics
Lauren Waidner – W Golf – Psychology
Lexi Bolton – Lacrosse – Management
Kassidy Bresnahan – Lacrosse – Education Sciences
Emerson Cabrera – Lacrosse – Health Science
Kaitlyn Dabkowski – Lacrosse – Advertising
Maddie Ellis – Lacrosse – Advertising
Annie Gillis – Lacrosse – Psychology
Charlotte Harmon – Lacrosse – Advertising
Brianna Harris – Lacrosse – Mathematics
Shannon Kavanagh – Lacrosse – Health Education and Behavior
Kenzii Kittell – Lacrosse – Biology
Madisyn Kittell – Lacrosse – Sport Management
Hannah Mardiney – Lacrosse – Tourism, Events & Recreation Management
Maddie McMaster – Lacrosse – Education Sciences
Catherine Moriarty – Lacrosse – Marketing
Emily Petillo – Lacrosse – Business Administration
Sarah Reznick – Lacrosse – Health Science
Eddy Shoop – Lacrosse – Psychology
Cara Trombetta – Lacrosse – Psychology
Maeson Tydings – Lacrosse – Dietetics
Emma Wightman – Lacrosse – Health Science
Annie Wright – Lacrosse – Education Sciences
Jade Caraway – Softball – Sociology
Katie Chronister – Softball – Sport Management
Charla Echols – Softball – Education Sciences
Dani Farley – Softball – Animal Sciences
Kinsey Goelz – Softball – Sport Management
Elizabeth Hightower – Softball – Anthropology
Jaimie Hoover – Softball – African American Studies
Kendyl Lindaman – Softball – Education Sciences
Cheyenne Lindsey – Softball – Health Education and Behavior
Natalie Lugo – Softball – Sport Management
Jordan Matthews – Softball – African American Studies
Sophia Reynoso – Softball – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Jordan Roberts – Softball – Sport Management
Hannah Sipos – Softball – Psychology
Brian Berdusco – M Tennis – Economics
Greysen Cacciatore – M Tennis – Economics
Harrison Cacciatore – M Tennis – Economics
Oliver Crawford – M Tennis – Education Sciences
Lukas Greif – M Tennis – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Samuel Riffice – M Tennis – Political Science
Duarte Vale – M Tennis – Economics
Sydney Berlin – W Tennis – Business Administration
Victoria Emma – W Tennis – Sport Management
Ida Jarlskog – W Tennis – Chemistry
McCartney Kessler – W Tennis – Health Education and Behavior
Marlee Zein – W Tennis – Health Education and Behavior
Clayton Brown – M Track & Field – Tourism, Events & Recreation Management
Matt Clark – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Nick Deal – M Track & Field – Psychology
Marshall Dillon – M Track & Field – Telecommunication
Kunle Fasasi – M Track & Field – Telecommunication and French
Deshay Fernandes – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Trevor Foley – M Track & Field – Telecommunication
Jack Guyton – M Track & Field – Masters-Entrepreneurship
Cole Johnson – M Track & Field – Chemistry
Blake Lowery – M Track & Field – Food & Resource Economics
Cameron Mahorn – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Thomas Mardal – M Track & Field – Business Administration
Jesse Millson – M Track & Field – Telecommunication
Davis Ott – M Track & Field – Political Science
Justin Pacifico – M Track & Field – Geology
Magnus Pettersen – M Track & Field – Masters-International Business
Chantz Sawyers – M Track & Field – Tourism, Events & Recreation Management
Colin Schaefer – M Track & Field – Masters-Mass Communication
Edward Shelikoff – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Jacob Stanko – M Track & Field – Construction Management
Cavan Wilson – M Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Kristine Akervold – W Track & Field – Marketing
Doneisha Anderson – W Track & Field – Geography
Imogen Barrett – W Track & Field – Journalism
Autumn Bartlett – W Track & Field – Nutritional Sciences & Dietetics
Elisabeth Bergh – W Track & Field – Masters-International Business
Grace Blair – W Track & Field – Journalism
Arianne Duarte-Morais – W Track & Field – International Studies
Sophie Ebihara – W Track & Field – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Maria Fernandez – W Track & Field – Telecommunication
Amanda Froeynes – W Track & Field – Sustainability Studies
Lauryn Ghee – W Track & Field – Family, Youth & Community Sciences
Abbie Harrelson – W Track & Field – Elementary Education
Taylor Manson – W Track & Field – Health Education and Behavior
Caitlin McQuilkin-Bell – W Track & Field – Family, Youth & Community Sciences
Madison Morse – W Track & Field – Masters-Economics
Pamela O’Brien – W Track & Field – Psychology
Jessica Pascoe – W Track & Field – Health Education and Behavior
Sophia Piniella – W Track & Field – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Amara Wiggan – W Track & Field – Telecommunication
Gabrielle Wilkinson – W Track & Field – Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Georgia – Sport – Major
Ben Anderson – Baseball – Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Tucker Bradley – Baseball – Sport Management
Justin Glover – Baseball – Finance
Jack Gowen – Baseball – Consumer Economics
Emerson Hancock – Baseball – Sport Management
Randon Jernigan – Baseball – Sport Management
Riley King – Baseball – Exercise & Sport Science
Mason Meadows – Baseball – Unspecified BSED
Darryn Pasqua – Baseball – Mechanical Engineering
Will Proctor – Baseball – Film Studies
Chaney Rogers – Baseball – Sport Management
Cam Shepherd – Baseball – Sport Management
C.J. Smith – Baseball – Management
Patrick Sullivan – Baseball – Real Estate
Cole Tate – Baseball – Sport Management
Connor Tate – Baseball – Sport Management
Ryan Webb – Baseball – Sport Management
Cole Wilcox – Baseball – Accounting
Nicolas Cassidy – M Golf – Sport Management
John Hilliard Catanzaro – M Golf – Finance
Will Chandler – M Golf – Sport Management
Will Kahlstorf – M Golf – Sport Management
Calum Masters – M Golf – Exercise & Sport Science
Trent Phillips – M Golf – Sport Management
Trevor Phillips – M Golf – Sport Management
David Sikes – M Golf – Political Science
Davis Thompson – M Golf – Sport Management
Gabriela Coello – W Golf – Sport Management
Jo Hua Hung – W Golf – Sport Management
Kelsey Kurnett – W Golf – Finance
Amanda Ablan – Softball – Human Development & Family
Tyler Armistead – Softball – Consumer Journalism
Mary Wilson Avant – Softball – Marketing
Laura Bishop – Softball – Exercise & Sport Science
Ciara Bryan – Softball – Communication Studies
Hannah Coulter – Softball – Management
Alley Cutting – Softball – Psychology
Jordan Doggett – Softball – Communication Studies
Jaiden Fields – Softball – Journalism
C J Landrum – Softball – Financial Planning
Jessica Morgan – Softball – Human Development & Family
Savana Sikes – Softball – Marketing
Shelby Suplee – Softball – Human Development & Family
Jacqui Switzer – Softball – Communication Studies
Janie Beth Webb – Softball – Advertising
Trent Bryde – M Tennis – Consumer Economics
Blake Croyder – M Tennis – Housing Management & Policy
Alex Diaz – M Tennis – Housing Management & Policy
Samuel Dromsky – M Tennis – Biology
Philip Henning – M Tennis – Management Information Systems
Robert Loeb – M Tennis – Housing Management & Policy
Alex Phillips – M Tennis – Management Information Systems
Elena Christofi – W Tennis – Finance
Alee Clayton – W Tennis – Communication Studies
Morgan Coppoc – W Tennis – Risk Management & Insurance
Marta Gonzalez – W Tennis – Mechanical Engineering
Katarina Jokic – W Tennis – Risk Management & Insurance
Meg Kowalski – W Tennis – Sport Management
Sam Bowers – M Track & Field – Landscape Architecture
Jack Bradley – M Track & Field – Finance
Quinn Burden – M Track & Field – Landscape Architecture
Alejandro Collins – M Track & Field – Parks, Rec & Tourism Management
Johannes Erm – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Tyler Fox – M Track & Field – Economics
Elija Godwin – M Track & Field – Human Development & Family
Michael Hans – M Track & Field – Landscape Architecture
Ahmed Magour – M Track & Field – International Business & Finance
Michael Malkowski – M Track & Field – Political Science
Dru Milton – M Track & Field – International Business & Management
Labo Oke – M Track & Field – Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Clay Pender – M Track & Field – Finance
Nate Reichard – M Track & Field – Accounting
Taylor Scarbrough – M Track & Field – Finance
Davis Stockwell – M Track & Field – Finance
Nicholas Yanek – M Track & Field – Exercise & Sport Science
Ziggy Zoller – M Track & Field – Finance
Emma Bagwell – W Track & Field – International Affairs
Skyla Beal – W Track & Field – Consumer Economics
Anna Marian Block – W Track & Field – Journalism
Imani Carothers – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Grace Clements – W Track & Field – Health & Physical Education
Emily Doherty – W Track & Field – Human Development & Family
Jessica Drop – W Track & Field – Cellular Biology
Samantha Drop – W Track & Field – Nutritional Sciences
Skylar English – W Track & Field – Marketing
Ansley Heavern – W Track & Field – Finance
Katie Jackson – W Track & Field – Journalism
Makenzi Kopp – W Track & Field – Marketing
Courtney Long – W Track & Field – Biological Engineering
Titiana Marsh – W Track & Field – Psychology
Halle McClintock – W Track & Field – Early Childhood Education
Hayden Merrick – W Track & Field – Advertising
Tairyn Montgomery – W Track & Field – Biological Engineering
Marie-Therese Obst – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Nicole Pachuta – W Track & Field – Finance
Marisa Petit – W Track & Field – Nutritional Sciences
Erika Plummer – W Track & Field – Landscape Architecture
Kayla Smith – W Track & Field – Nonprofit Management & Leadership
Amber Tanner – W Track & Field – Public Relations
Tiffany Yue – W Track & Field – Anthropology
Chelsea Zoller – W Track & Field – Finance
Kentucky – Sport – Major
Carson Coleman – Baseball – Integrated Strategic Communication
TJ Collett – Baseball – Communication
Braxton Cottongame – Baseball – Undeclared
Elliott Curtis – Baseball – Psychology
Breydon Daniel – Baseball – Communication
Cole Daniels – Baseball – Community and Leadership Development
Alexander Degen – Baseball – Social Work
William Gambino – Baseball – Management
Trae Harmon – Baseball – Marketing
Daniel Harper – Baseball – Management
Mason Hazelwood – Baseball – Elementary Education
Cameron Hill – Baseball – Community and Leadership Development
Tanner Holen – Baseball – Kinesiology
Brendan Hord – Baseball – Civil Engineering
Ben Jordan – Baseball – Communication
Coltyn Kessler – Baseball – Communication
Trip Lockhart – Baseball – Communication
Dillon Marsh – Baseball – Accounting
Justin Olson – Baseball – Communication
James Ramsey – Baseball – Communication
Hunter Rigsby – Baseball – Undeclared
Austin Schultz – Baseball – Communication
Jaren Shelby – Baseball – Communication
Jacob Cook – M Golf – Management
Alex Goff – M Golf – Finance
Allen Hamilton – M Golf – Economics
Jay Kirchdorfer – M Golf – Management
Matt Liston – M Golf – FInance
Zach Norris – M Golf – Finance
Garrett Wood – M Golf – Management
Ryan Bender – W Golf – Marketing
Josephine Chang – W Golf – Biology & Kinesiology
Sarah Fite – W Golf – Kinesiology
Rikke Svejgård Nielsen – W Golf – Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology
Casey Ott – W Golf – Psychology
Sarah Shipley – W Golf – Integrated Strategic Communication
Renee Abernathy – Softball – Human Health Sciences
Grace Baalman – Softball – Art Studio
Jaci Babbs – Softball – Mathematical Economics
Emma Boitnott – Softball – Neuroscience
Autumn Humes – Softball – Kinesiology
Lauren Johnson – Softball – Integrated Strategic Communication
Mikayla Kowalik – Softball – Finance
Alexandria Martens – Softball – Integrated Strategic Communication
Mallory Peyton – Softball – Human Health Sciences
Meghan Schorman – Softball – Marketing
Tatum Spangler – Softball – Animal Sciences
Larissa Spellman – Softball – Management
Bailey Vick – Softball – Accounting
Cesar Bourgois – M Tennis – Marketing
Ying-Ze Chen – M Tennis – Economics
Jonathan Sorbo – M Tennis – Management
Lesedi Jacobs – W Tennis – Accounting
Akvile Parazinskaite – W Tennis – Diplomacy and International Commerce
Anastasia Tkachenko – W Tennis – Management
Diana Tkachenko – W Tennis – Management
Dylan Allen – M Track & Field – Marketing
Cole Dowdy – M Track & Field – Biology
Tanner Dowdy – M Track & Field – Political Science, Finance
Joseph Jardine – M Track & Field – Marketing
Matthew Peare – M Track & Field – Communication
Jacob Smith – M Track & Field – Journalism
Joshua Sobota – M Track & Field – Management
Dwight St. Hillaire – M Track & Field – Communication
Gabriel Szalay – M Track & Field – Marketing
Matthew Thomas – M Track & Field – Marketing, Finance
Trevor Warren – M Track & Field – Economics
Benjamin Young – M Track & Field – Mathematical Economics, Accounting
Lincoln Young – M Track & Field – Digital Media and Design
Nicole Bagby – W Track & Field – Psychology
Celera Barnes – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Perri Bockrath – W Track & Field – Psychology
Rachel Boice – W Track & Field – Biology
Riley Caudill – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Alison D’Alessandro – W Track & Field – Mathematics
Ellen Ekholm – W Track & Field – Marketing
Nicole Fautsch – W Track & Field – Marketing, Psychology
Carly Hinkle – W Track & Field – Animal Sciences
Kaitlyn Lacy – W Track & Field – Accounting
Molly Leppelmeier – W Track & Field – Computer Science
Mallory Liggett – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Lainey McKinley – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Sara Michels – W Track & Field – Journalism
Janie O’Connor – W Track & Field – Family Sciences
Madisyn Peeples – W Track & Field – Elementary Education
Masai Russell – W Track & Field – Communication
Caitlin Shepard – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Abby Steiner – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Kelli Walsh – W Track & Field – Finance
Kamilah Williams – W Track & Field – Journalism
LSU – Sport – Major
Matthew Beck – Baseball – Finance
Cade Beloso – Baseball – Sports Administration
Giovanni DiGiacomo – Baseball – Microbiology
Braden Doughty – Baseball – Sports Administration
Gavin Dugas – Baseball – Sports Administration
Saul Garza – Baseball – Kinesiology
Cole Henry – Baseball – Sports Administration
Hal Hughes – Baseball – Sports Administration
Michael Lagarrigue – Baseball – Marketing
Nicholas Storz – Baseball – General Business
Christopher Willis – Baseball – Sports Administration
Kelli Agnew – Beach Volleyball – Sports Administration
Tatum Ballard – Beach Volleyball – Accounting
Hailey Cabeceiras – Beach Volleyball – Textiles Apparel & Design
Allison Coens – Beach Volleyball – Finance
Claire Coppola – Beach Volleyball – Masters Business Admin
Nicole Decker – Beach Volleyball – Finance
Taryn Kloth – Beach Volleyball – Masters Business Admin
Melia Lindner – Beach Volleyball – Animal Science
Kristen Nuss – Beach Volleyball – Kinesiology
Olivia Powers – Beach Volleyball – Sports Administration
Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope – Beach Volleyball – Mass Communications
Toni Rodriguez – Beach Volleyball – Kinesiology
Alexis Toney – Beach Volleyball – Accounting
Kahlee York – Beach Volleyball – Kinesiology
Philip Barbaree – M Golf – Sports Administration
Garrett Barber – M Golf – General Business
Drew Gonzales – M Golf – Finance
James Sanders – M Golf – Mass Communications
Carter Toms – M Golf – Masters Business Admin
Hayden White – M Golf – General Business
Charles Winstead – M Golf – General Business
Christopher Woollam – M Golf – Accounting
Monica Dibildox – W Golf – Sports Administration
Kendall Griffin – W Golf – Marketing
Alden Wallace – W Golf – Political Science
Aliyah Andrews – Softball – non-matriculating
Georgia Clark – Softball – Finance
Amanda Doyle – Softball – Elementary Education
Karrington Houshmandzadeh – Softball – Sports Administration
Alexandria Kilponen – Softball – Children & Family Studies
Jordyn Perkins – Softball – Kinesiology
Savannah Stewart – Softball – Sports Administration
Shelbi Sunseri – Softball – Sports Administration
Shelby Wickersham – Softball – Psychology
Malik Bhatnagar – M Tennis – General Business
Teixeira Guedes – M Tennis – General Business
Boris Kozlov – M Tennis – Mass Communications
Joseph Thomas – M Tennis – Finance
Rafael Wagner – M Tennis – Finance
Nicholas Watson – M Tennis – Accounting
Paris Corley – W Tennis – Mass Communications
Anna Loughlan – W Tennis – Sports Administration
Eden Richardson – W Tennis – Sports Administration
Liubov Vasilyuk – W Tennis – Finance
Jason Attuso – M Track & Field – Kinesiology
Jared Cyprian – M Track & Field – Finance
Andre’ Girouard – M Track & Field – Kinesiology
Luke Hebert – M Track & Field – Chemical Engineering
Tzuriel Pedigo – M Track & Field – Physics
Stephen Schlottman – M Track & Field – Chemical Engineering
Adam Wise – M Track & Field – Engineering
Ariyonna Augustine – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Noel Baker – W Track & Field – Management
Jennifer Bennett – W Track & Field – Animal Science
Kristin Delgado – W Track & Field – Biochemistry
Amber Desselle – W Track & Field – Biology
Sara Funderburk – W Track & Field – Animal Science
Lisa Gunnarsson – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Annie Jung – W Track & Field – General Business
Katy-Ann McDonald – W Track & Field – Mass Communications
Molly McHale – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Cori Mitchell – W Track & Field – Sports Administration
Caroline Odinet – W Track & Field – Biology
Abigail O’Donoghue – W Track & Field – Mass Communications
Julia Palin – W Track & Field – Mass Communications
Caroline Saucier – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Allyson Seals – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Alicia Stamey – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Amelie Whitehurst – W Track & Field – History
Jurnee Woodward – W Track & Field – Communication Studies
Milan Young – W Track & Field – Mass Communications
Ole Miss – Sport – Major
Justin Bench – Baseball – Managerial Finance
Taylor Broadway – Baseball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Tim Elko – Baseball – Exercise Science
Gunnar Hogland – Baseball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Tyler Keenan – Baseball – Sport and Recreation Admin
Knox Loposer – Baseball – Sport and Recreation Admin
Tyler Myers – Baseball – Exercise Science
Doug Nikhazy – Baseball – Political Science
Jack Gnam – M Golf – Accountancy
Thomas Hogan – M Golf – Management
Charlie Miller – M Golf – Accountancy
Jackson Suber – M Golf – Managerial Finance
Cecil Wegener – M Golf – Managerial Finance
Conner Beth Ball – W Golf – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Pi-Lillebi Hermansson – W Golf – Psychology & French
Ellen Hutchinson-Kay – W Golf – Biomedical Engineering
Julia Johnson – W Golf – Political Science
Macy Somoskey – W Golf – Mathematics
Kennedy Swann – W Golf – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Mikayla Allee – Softball – Exercise Science
Gabriela Alvarez – Softball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Anna Borgen – Softball – Integrated Marketing Comm
Katelin Cooper – Softball – Biological Science
Autumn Gillespie – Softball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Kacey Hvitved – Softball – Sport and Recreation Admin
Abbey Latham – Softball – Mathematics
Kelsha Loftin – Softball – Criminal Justice
Ally Mena – Softball – Psychology
Jessica Puk – Softball – Sport and Recreation Admin
Amanda Roth – Softball – Accountancy
Ava Tillmann – Softball – Sport and Recreation Admin
Tate Whitley – Softball – Exercise Science
Jan Soren Hain – M Tennis – Risk Management & Insurance
Simon Junk – M Tennis – General Business
Finn Reynolds – M Tennis – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Tim Sandkaulen – M Tennis – Integrated Marketing Comm
Cotter Wilson – M Tennis – Psychology
Alexa Bortles – W Tennis – Integrated Marketing Comm
Tiphanie Fiquet – W Tennis – Criminal Justice
Tereza Janatova – W Tennis – Electrical Engineering
Grace Anne Jones – W Tennis – Accountancy
Sabina Machalova – W Tennis – Psychology
Anna Vrbenska – W Tennis – Sport and Recreation Admin
Kenney Broadnax – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Michael Coccia – M Track & Field – Managerial Finance & Real Estate
Elijah Dryer – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Demond Fleming – M Track & Field – Exercise Science
Manny Foster – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Baylor Franklin – M Track & Field – Managerial Finance
Mario Garcia Romo – M Track & Field – Chemistry
Allen Gordon – M Track & Field – MultiDisciplinary Studies
Tyler Moore – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Nick Moulai – M Track & Field – Exercise Science
Andrew Raspo – M Track & Field – Managerial Finance
John Rivera Jr. – M Track & Field – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Ben Savino – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Robinson Snider – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Waleed Suliman – M Track & Field – History
Alvin Westbrook – M Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Kieshonna Brooks – W Track & Field – Psychology
Kendall Chavarria – W Track & Field – Integrated Marketing Comm
Chelsea Drum – W Track & Field – Mathematics
Jayda Eckford – W Track & Field – Law Studies
Anna Elkin – W Track & Field – Social Work
Brooke Gilmore – W Track & Field – Dietetics and Nutrition
Haley Hood – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Courtney Hopkins – W Track & Field – Political Science
Lauren Hoselton – W Track & Field – Integrated Marketing Comm
Nicole Kallenberger – W Track & Field – Accountancy
Lexie King – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Maddie King – W Track & Field – Accountancy
Hannah LoChiatto – W Track & Field – Management Information Systems
Emma McClellan – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Maddie McHugh – W Track & Field – Art History
Clio Ozanne-Jaques – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Brandee Presley – W Track & Field – Psychology
Nicole Rice – W Track & Field – Biological Science
Morgan Claire Rose – W Track & Field – Biological Science
Kelly Rowe – W Track & Field – Computer Science
Orianna Shaw – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Kaira Simmons – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Victoria Simmons – W Track & Field – Biological Science
Shey Taiwo – W Track & Field – General Business
Cate Tracht – W Track & Field – Biological Science
Ylvi Traxler – W Track & Field – Linguistics & English
Lisa Vogelgesang – W Track & Field – Psychology
Mississippi State – Sport – Major
Hunter Blalock – Baseball – Agricultural Science
Bryce Brock – Baseball – Sports Administration
Eric Cerantola – Baseball – Management
Jack Eagan – Baseball – Interdisciplinary Studies
Jaxen Forrester – Baseball – Physical Education and Coaching
Justin Foscue – Baseball – Sports Administration
Luke Hancock – Baseball – Business Administration
Josh Hatcher – Baseball – Marketing
Landon Jordan – Baseball – Physical Education and Coaching
Tanner Leggett – Baseball – Business Administration
Christian MacLeod – Baseball – Finance
Chase Patrick – Baseball – Business Administration
Brandon Pimentel – Baseball – Business Administration
Spencer Price – Baseball – Workforce Education Leadership (master’s)
Riley Self – Baseball – Sports Administration
Jared Shemper – Baseball – Business Administration
Brandon Smith – Baseball – Business Administration
Jordan Westburg – Baseball – Business Administration
Griffin Agent – M Golf – Accounting
Cameron Clarke – M Golf – Physical Education and Coaching
Ford Clegg – M Golf – Finance
Austin Fulton – M Golf – Business Administration
Garrett Johnson – M Golf – Sports Administration
Daniel Martinez – M Golf – Business Administration
Benjamin Nelson – M Golf – Business Administration
Austin Vukovits – M Golf – Business Administration
Teri Doss – W Golf – Industrial Engineering
Ela Grimwood – W Golf – Psychology and History
Aubree Jones – W Golf – Physical Education and Coaching
Hannah Levi – W Golf – Marketing
Lauren Miller – W Golf – Sports Administration
Clara Moyano – W Golf – Health Fitness Studies
Elizabeth Stockett – W Golf – Accounting
Athena Yang – W Golf – Clinical Exercise Physiology
Mia Davidson – Softball – Kinesiology
Montana Davidson – Softball – Kinesiology
Candace Denis – Softball – English
Grace Fagan – Softball – Biological Sciences
Alyssa Loza – Softball – Management & Marketing (double major)
Chloe Malau’ulu – Softball – Business Administration
Jaclyn McKenna – Softball – Criminology
Christian Quinn – Softball – Business Administration
Anna Kate Segars – Softball – Educational Psychology
Carter Spexarth – Softball – Business Administration & Marketing (double major)
Emily Williams – Softball – Psychology & Political Science (double major)
Lindsey Williams – Softball – Civil Engineering
Florian Broska – M Tennis – Management
Giovanni Oradini – M Tennis – Kinesiology
Gregor Ramskogler – M Tennis – Kinesiology
Stedman Strickland – M Tennis – Business Administration
Magda Adaloglou – W Tennis – Psychology
Emma Antonaki – W Tennis – Management
Sara Lizariturry – W Tennis – Psychology
Valeria Nikolaev – W Tennis – Kinesiology
Tamara Racine – W Tennis – Fashion Design & Merchandising
Meredith Roberts – W Tennis – Marketing
Blake Beavers – M Track & Field – Accounting
Benjamin Craw – M Track & Field – Marketing
Reese Dunne – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Brian Evans – M Track & Field – Interdisciplinary Studies
Cade Finley – M Track & Field – Interdisciplinary Studies
Clayton Fulgham – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Jesse Henderson – M Track & Field – Kinesiology
Tyriq Horsford – M Track & Field – Geoscience
Brock Isom – M Track & Field – Kinesiology
Karson Kowalchuk – M Track & Field – Finance
Lester Miller – M Track & Field – Interdisciplinary Studies
Jeremiah Pierce – M Track & Field – Human Development & Family Science
Taylor Ray – M Track & Field – Biological Engineering
Slater Richardson – M Track & Field – Kinesiology
Kenya Small – M Track & Field – Kinesiology
Austin Spradling – M Track & Field – Aerospace Engineering
Malcum Tatum – M Track & Field – Business Administration
Chandler Underwood – M Track & Field – Computer Science
Eryk Yunk – M Track & Field – Communication
Luke Zacharias – M Track & Field – Biological Sciences
Charlotte Cayton Smith – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Audrey Honiotes – W Track & Field – Marketing
Caroline Mattox – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Ashley Melcherts – W Track & Field – Sociology
Stephanie Peterson – W Track & Field – Food Science, Nutrition and Health
Sydney Steely – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Kristy Terp – W Track & Field – Health Promotion
Emma Tucker – W Track & Field – Geoscience
Ava Weems – W Track & Field – Food Science, Nutrition and Health
Sarah Blake – W Track & Field – Health Promotion
Alexis Farley – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Breja Hooks – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences
Emma Hunt – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering
Katie Martinez – W Track & Field – Art
Peyton Mickleson – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences
Shardonnay Nichols – W Track & Field – Criminology
Sylvia Russell – W Track & Field – Psychology
Blaise Seale – W Track & Field – Biochemistry
Caroline Standley – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Alicia Viveros – W Track & Field – Biological Engineering
Riley White – W Track & Field – Business Information Systems
Mary Beth Woodward – W Track & Field – Food Science, Nutrition and Health
Missouri – Sport – Major
Konnor Ash – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Ian Bedell – Baseball – Undeclared
Thomas Broyles – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Trey Dillard – Baseball – General Studies
Paul Gomez – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Seth Halvorsen – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Spencer Juergens – Baseball – Business administration
Luke Mann – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Alexander Peterson – Baseball – Health Science
Clayton Peterson – Baseball – Health Science
Cameron Pferrer – Baseball – Health Science
Trae Robertson – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Thomas Springer – Baseball – Business administration
Cameron Swanger – Baseball – Undeclared
Nicholas Tepesch – Baseball – Agriculture
Lukas Veinbergs – Baseball – Learning Tech and Design
Mark Vierling – Baseball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Tommy Boone – M Golf – Undeclared
Rory Franssen – M Golf – Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Jack Parker – M Golf – Economics
Ricky Sanders – M Golf – Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Julia Bower – W Golf – Journalism
Keagan Dunn – W Golf – Undeclared
Cherise Otter – W Golf – Business Administration
Jessica Yuen – W Golf – Business Administration
Kendyll Bailey – Softball – Health Science
Baleigh Bohannon-Koester – Softball – Biological Sciences
Eli Daniel – Softball – General Studies
Kara Decker – Softball – Health Science
Abby George – Softball – Human Development and Family Studies
Kendal Judge – Softball – Sociology
Katherine Kadlec – Softball – Health Science
Cayla Kessinger – Softball – Hospitality Management
Hatti Moore – Softball – Health Science
Emma Raabe – Softball – Business Administration
Jazmyn Rollin – Softball – General Studies
Summer Shockley – Softball – Health Science
Kimberly Wert – Softball – Health Science
Brooke Wilmes – Softball – Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Vivien Abraham – W Tennis – Journalism
Lisa Fukutoku – W Tennis – Undeclared
Gabrielle Goldin – W Tennis – Psychology
Serena Nash – W Tennis – Journalism
Marta Oliveira – W Tennis – Health Science
Ellie Wright – W Tennis – Nutritional Sciences
Ivan Barnett – M Track & Field – Educational Studies
Eduardo Favela – M Track & Field – Biological Sciences
Thomas George – M Track & Field – Health Science
Caulin Graves – M Track & Field – Interdisciplinary Studies
Dylan Johnson – M Track & Field – Industrial Engineering
Charlie Kern – M Track & Field – Digital Storytelling
Robert Kuhlmann – M Track & Field – Health Science
Patrick Kunza – M Track & Field – Information Technology
Georgi Nachev – M Track & Field – Electrical Engineering
Cason Suggs – M Track & Field – Film Studies
Michael Widmann – M Track & Field – Parks, Recreation and Sport
Jake Wirthwein – M Track & Field – Accountancy
Kieran Wood – M Track & Field – Nutrition and Exercise Physiology
Richelle Bain – W Track & Field – Business Administration
Elle Brown – W Track & Field – Textile & Apparel Management
Shannon Browning – W Track & Field – Journalism
Arianna Butler – W Track & Field – Digital Storytelling
Ava Curry – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Olivia Evans – W Track & Field – Journalism
Samantha Farmer – W Track & Field – Biological Engineering
Tori Findley – W Track & Field – Health Science
Arianna Fisher – W Track & Field – Early Childhood Education
Kayla Glowacki – W Track & Field – Secondary Education
Michaela Hackbarth – W Track & Field – Secondary Education
Abby Hake – W Track & Field – Elementary Education
Megan Haley – W Track & Field – Health Science
Lilly Hamilton – W Track & Field – Undeclared
CeCe Johnson – W Track & Field – Anthropology
Sydney Johnson – W Track & Field – Health Science
Karina Liz – W Track & Field – Educational Studies
Jenna Lutzow – W Track & Field – General Studies
Arielle Mack – W Track & Field – Health Science
Lexi Maddox – W Track & Field – Health Science
Jordan McClendon – W Track & Field – Psychology
Melissa Menghini – W Track & Field – Health Science
Sydney Oberdiek – W Track & Field – Biochemistry
Emily Offenheiser – W Track & Field – Social Work
Maya Puller – W Track & Field – Plant Sciences
Sophia Racette – W Track & Field – Nutritional Sciences
Mikayla Reed – W Track & Field – Special Education
Reilly Revord – W Track & Field – Romance Languages
Sophia Rivera-Hassemer – W Track & Field – Accountancy
Karissa Roman – W Track & Field – Business Administration
Emma Roth – W Track & Field – Business Administration
Kate Ruediger – W Track & Field – Undeclared
Faramola Shonekan – W Track & Field – History
Jordan Speer – W Track & Field – Nutritional Sciences
Emily Stauffer – W Track & Field – Business Administration
Anna Sullentrup – W Track & Field – Biochemistry
Blair Widmer – W Track & Field – Nutrition & Exercise Physiology
Erin Zimmerman – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences
South Carolina – Sport – Major
Brady Allen – Baseball – Retailing
Julian Bosnic – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
George Callil – Baseball – Experimental Psychology
Noah Campbell – Baseball – Biological Sciences
Wes Clarke – Baseball – Retailing
Parker Coyne – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Andrew Eyster – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Dylan Harley – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Brett Kerry – Baseball – Operations and Supply Chain
Graham Lawson – Baseball – Retailing
Hayden Lehman – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Daniel Lloyd – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Carmen Mlodzinski – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
TJ Shook – Baseball – Retailing
Josiah Sightler – Baseball – Public Health
Wesley Sweatt – Baseball – Integrated Information Technology
Cam Tringali – Baseball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Whitley Ballard – Beach Volleyball – Biomedical Engineering
Abby Carroll – Beach Volleyball – Mass Communications
Kennedy Copeland – Beach Volleyball – Advertising
Avery Davis – Beach Volleyball – Public Health
Hannah Edelman – Beach Volleyball – Retailing
Quinn Fulton – Beach Volleyball – International Studies
Louise Kooiman – Beach Volleyball – Middle Level Education
Sarah Nacouzi – Beach Volleyball – Public Health
Frances Rosseland – Beach Volleyball – Journalism
Carly Schnieder – Beach Volleyball – Pharmacy
Jordan Smith – Beach Volleyball – Finance
Katie Smith – Beach Volleyball – Exercise Science
Harry Corbin – M Golf – Sport and Entertainment Management
Ryan Hall – M Golf – Tourism Management
Jack Parrott – M Golf – Public Health
Caleb Proveaux – M Golf – Sociology
Andrew Spiegler – M Golf – Marketing
Jamie Wilson – M Golf – Sport and Entertainment Management
Lois Kaye Go – W Golf – Accounting
Ana Pelaez – W Golf – Supply Chain Management
Emily Price – W Golf – Retail Management
Anita Uwadia – W Golf – Management
Mackenzie Boesel – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Cayla Drotar – Softball – Interdisciplinary Studies
Jordan Fabian – Softball – Exercise Science
Alex Fulmer – Softball – Criminology and Criminal Justice
Karly Heath – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Jana Johns – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Kassidy Krupit – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Alyssa Kumiyama – Softball – Public Health
Alexis Lindsey – Softball – Tourism Management
Kenzi Maguire – Softball – Educational Technology
Kelsey Oh – Softball – Marketing
Madison Owens – Softball – Exercise Science
Kathryn Prebble – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Haley Simpson – Softball – Visual Communications
Lauren Stewart – Softball – Public Relations
Rachel Vaughan – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Anna Vest – Softball – Public Health
Paul Jubb – M Tennis – Retailing
Raphael Lambling – M Tennis – Sport and Entertainment Management
Beau Pelletier – M Tennis – Real Estate
Daniel Rodrigues – M Tennis – Experimental Psychology
Silvia Chinellato – W Tennis – International Hospitality & Tourism Management
Megan Davies – W Tennis – Advertising
Mia Horvit – W Tennis – Broadcast Journalism
Kennedy Wicker – W Tennis – Business Economics
Kaden Briggs – M Track & Field – Physical Education
Arinze Chance – M Track & Field – Global Studies
Eric Favors – M Track & Field – Criminology and Criminal Justice
Ian Fladd – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Spencer Flores – M Track & Field – Mass Communications
Parker Howard – M Track & Field – Exercise Science
Mason Joiner – M Track & Field – Geography
Tyler Jones – M Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management
Rivaldo Leacock – M Track & Field – Criminology and Criminal Justice
Blake Newcomb – M Track & Field – Management
David Olds – M Track & Field – Geography
Malik Paul – M Track & Field – Media Arts
Sean Petersen – M Track & Field – Finance
Seth Rabinowitz – M Track & Field – Biological Sciences
Bailey Rogers – M Track & Field – Experimental Sciences
Darrell Singleton Jr. – M Track & Field – Criminology and Criminal Justice
Austin Story – M Track & Field – Retailing
Noah Walker – M Track & Field – Information Science
Benjamin Womble – M Track & Field – Economics
Hanifah Abdulqadir – W Track & Field – Health Information Technology
Aliyah Abrams – W Track & Field – Physical Activity & Public Health
Morgan Adams – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Sierra Bieber – W Track & Field – Retailing
Elizabeth “Adele” Blalock – W Track & Field – Exercise Science & Biological Sciences
Caitlin Conway – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology & Spanish
Emily Crounse – W Track & Field – Pharmaceutical Sciences
Jordan Fields – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology
Leah Ford – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering
Lyndsey Fowler – W Track & Field – Visual Communications
Rachel Hensler – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Dymier Jeffery – W Track & Field – Retailing
Kira Jenkins – W Track & Field – International Business
Macie Kavanaugh – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering
Kelsey Larkin – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences
Morgan Lee – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology
Sarah-Sims McGrath – W Track & Field – Advertising
Morgan Moseley – W Track & Field – Marketing
Amanda Murphy – W Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management
Maryah Nasir – W Track & Field – Nursing
Amecia Pennamon – W Track & Field – Finance
Pressley Perry – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Briana Reckling – W Track & Field – Marketing
Sarah Riser – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Cailin Saylor – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology
Samantha Silber – W Track & Field – Sport and Entertainment Management
Alycia Springs – W Track & Field – Pharmaceutical Sciences
Brianna Stamps – W Track & Field – Biological Sciences
Anna Kathryn Stoddard – W Track & Field – Advertising
Heather Stone – W Track & Field – Retailing
Hailey Sweatman – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Hannah Twine – W Track & Field – Experimental Psychology
Brooke Wilson – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Kathleen Young – W Track & Field – Marketing
Tennessee – Sport – Major
Garrett Crochet – Baseball – Business Management
Zach Daniels – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management
Pete Derkay – Baseball – Supply Chain Management
Max Ferguson – Baseball – Supply Chain Management
Landon Gray – Baseball – Business Management
Will Heflin – Baseball – Graduate Recreation and Sport Management
Sean Hunley – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management
Austin Knight – Baseball – Business Management
Luc Lipcius – Baseball – Aerospace Engineering
Trey Lipscomb – Baseball – Business Management
Connor Pavolony – Baseball – Supply Chain Management
Jake Rucker – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management
Evan Russell – Baseball – Business Finance
Camden Sewell – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management
Chase Wallace – Baseball – Recreation and Sport Management
Spencer Cross – M Golf – Finance
Bryce Lewis – M Golf – Recreation & Sport Management
Jake Meenhorst – M Golf – Finance
Rhys Nevin – M Golf – Political Science
Chase Roswall – M Golf – Finance
Chip Thomas – M Golf – Finance
Jet Tickle – M Golf – Recreation & Sport Management
Sean Wilcox – M Golf – Kinesiology
Hunter Wolcott – M Golf – Finance
Mikayla Bardwell – W Golf – Business Administration Exploratory
Shelby Liford – W Golf – Business Administration Exploratory
Mariah Smith – W Golf – Kinesiology
Malia Stovall – W Golf – Recreation and Sport Management
Hadley Walts – W Golf – Management
Waverly Whiston – W Golf – Accounting and Information Management
Micheala Williams – W Golf – Electrical Engineering
Abbi Altman – Rowing – Supply Chain Management
Jaimie Armitage – Rowing – Biosystems Engineering
Allie Asbury – Rowing – Animal Science
Abigail Bacci – Rowing – Business Analytics
Lexi Bales – Rowing – Biological Sciences
Ashley Ball – Rowing – Finance
Channing Bearden – Rowing – Kinesiology
Katherine Begley – Rowing – Civil Engineering
Rebecca Caruso – Rowing – Kinesiology
Abigail Craine – Rowing – Accounting
Mikayla Dutton – Rowing – Sociology
Gia Hodges – Rowing – Neuroscience
Taylor Jones – Rowing – Business Analytics
Tessa Kimmy – Rowing – Kinesiology
Emma Long – Rowing – Psychology
Eleanor Loving – Rowing – Psychology
Jessica Magnoli – Rowing – Recreation and Sport Management
Brookmyer McIntyre – Rowing – Recreation / Sport Management
Lindsey Morrissett – Rowing – Recreation and Sport Management
Gabriela Natale – Rowing – Finance
Ana Pelic – Rowing – Psychology
Brenna Randall – Rowing – History
Katherine Schildmeyer – Rowing – Civil Engineering
Amalia Tsiavou – Rowing – Psychology
Ashley Van Roon – Rowing – Kinesiology
Madelyn Walsh – Rowing – Supply Chain Management
Sarah Warner – Rowing – Food Science
Amanda Ayala – Softball – Kinesiology
Tianna Batts – Softball – Sport Management
Cailin Hannon – Softball – Audiology & Speech Pathology
Jenna Holcomb – Softball – Public Relations
Aubrey Leach – Softball – Honors Political Science
Ashley Morgan – Softball – Accounting
Madison Pacini – Softball – Accounting
Kaitlin Parsons – Softball – Kinesiology
Kaili Phillips – Softball – Animal Science
Treasuary Poindexter – Softball – Therapeutic Recreation
Ashley Rogers – Softball – Kinesiology
Chelsea Seggern – Softball – Kinesiology
Ally Shipman – Softball – Kinesiology
Pat Harper – M Tennis – Sport Management
Scott Jones – M Tennis – Sport Management
Teddy McEntee – M Tennis – Supply Chain Management
Martim Prata – M Tennis – Management
Andrew Rogers – M Tennis – Cinema Studies
Adam Walton – M Tennis – Kinesiology
Luca Wiedenmann – M Tennis – Finance & Business Analytics (double major)
Julie Ball – W Tennis – Psychology
Kylie Duckworth – W Tennis – Biological Sciences
Tenika McGiffin – W Tennis – Kinesiology
Rebeka Mertena – W Tennis – Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management
Ariadna Riley – W Tennis – Political Science
Gabby Schuck – W Tennis – Industrial Engineering
Johanna Silva – W Tennis – Industrial Engineering
Max Barbour – M Track & Field – Supply Chain Management
Nick Boogades – M Track & Field – Environmental & Soil Sciences
Nick Brey – M Track & Field – Masters – Physics
Gashaw Duhamel – M Track & Field – Accounting
John Elrod – M Track & Field – Accounting
Andrew Ference – M Track & Field – Supply Chain Management
Georde Goodwyn – M Track & Field – Finance
Nate Harper – M Track & Field – Psychology
Conner Hawkins – M Track & Field – Neuroscience
Joe Hoots – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Adam Johnston – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Joseph Maxwell – M Track & Field – Marketing
Jake Sheehan – M Track & Field – Finance
Tristan Slater – M Track & Field – Recreation and Sport Management
Darryl Sullivan – M Track & Field – Recreation and Sport Management
Devin Sullivan – M Track & Field – Finance
Jalen Tate – M Track & Field – Sociology
Nicole Adams – W Track & Field – Biochemistry and Cellular and Molecular Biology
Brooklynn Broadwater – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Saqukine Cameron – W Track & Field – Sociology
Emma Dilullo – W Track & Field – Political Science
Hannah Jefcoat – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Joella Lloyd – W Track & Field – Psychology
Sarah McCabe – W Track & Field – Supply Chain Management
Maia McCoy – W Track & Field – Master’s – Communication and Information
Megan Murray – W Track & Field – Neuroscience
Kayla Racine – W Track & Field – Special Education
Sarah Reeves – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Alaina Riordan – W Track & Field – College Scholars Program
Sydney Seymour – W Track & Field – Marketing
Danielle Shipp – W Track & Field – Special Education
Abigail Smith – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Kim Spritzky – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Katie Thronson – W Track & Field – Biochemistry and Cellular and Molecular Biology
Martina Weil – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering
Texas A,amp;M – Sport – Major
Brandon Ashy – Baseball – University Studies
Rody Barker – Baseball – Psychology
Dawson Barr – Baseball – University Studies
Bryce Blaum – Baseball – University Studies
Jonathan Childress – Baseball – General Studies
Hunter Coleman – Baseball – Management
Mason Corbett – Baseball – Management
Zachary DeLoach – Baseball – Management
Will Frizzell – Baseball – Sport Management
Mikey Hoehner – Baseball – Supply Chain Management
Chandler Jozwiak – Baseball – Sport Management
Asa Lacy – Baseball – University Studies
Bryce Miller – Baseball – Finance
Jake Nelson – Baseball – Land Economics & Real Estate
Christian Roa – Baseball – Finance
Dustin Saenz – Baseball – Business Administration
Logan Sartori – Baseball – Psychology
Zane Schmidt – Baseball – Business Administration
Chris Weber – Baseball – Biomedical Engineering
Samuel Bennett – M Golf – Sport Management
Daniel Erickson – M Golf – Accounting
Joshua Gliege – M Golf – Management
Walker Lee – M Golf – University Studies
William Paysse – M Golf – Sport Management
Reese Ramsey – M Golf – University Studies
Stephanie Astrup – W Golf – Psychology
Elizabeth Caldarelli – W Golf – Sport Management
Courtney Dow – W Golf – Health
Amber Park – W Golf – University Studies
Ava Schwienteck – W Golf – University Studies
Brooke Tyree – W Golf – Mechanical Engineering
Dani Elder – Softball – University Studies
Kelbi Fortenberry – Softball – Ag Communications & Journalism
Blake- Ann Fritsch – Softball – Ag Communications & Journalism
Kayla Garcia – Softball – Psychology
Makinzy Herzog – Softball – Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences
Madi Jatzlau – Softball – Business Administration
Hannah Mayo – Softball – Health
Gabby Moreno – Softball – Industrial Distribution
Kyndall Murray – Softball – Sociology
Kendall Potts – Softball – Sport Management
Kayla Poynter – Softball – Interdisciplinary Studies
Taudrea Sinnie – Softball – Sociology
Ashlynn Walls – Softball – Psychology
Juan Carlos Aguilar – M Tennis – University Studies
Pranav Kumar – M Tennis – Computer Science
Guido Marson – M Tennis – Business Administration
Noah Schachter – M Tennis – Sport Management
Valentin Vacherot – M Tennis – University Studies
Jessica Anzo – W Tennis – Sport Management
Dorthea Faa-Hviding – W Tennis – University Studies
Jayci Goldsmith – W Tennis – Business Administration
Tatiana Makarova – W Tennis – Sport Management
Renee McBryde – W Tennis – Sport Management
Riley McQuaid – W Tennis – Human Resource Development
Lucia Quiterio – W Tennis – Communication
Katya Townsend – W Tennis – Business Administration
Juan Arcila – M Track & Field – Finance
Jonathon Bishop – M Track & Field – Applied Mathematical Sciences
Johnathon Blaine – M Track & Field – Economics
Joshua Brown – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Brittan Burns – M Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences
Mason Corbin – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Bryce Deadmon – M Track & Field – Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences
Devin Dixon – M Track & Field – Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences
Jaqwae Ellison – M Track & Field – Kinesiology
Brady Grant – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Kristofor Grimes – M Track & Field – Economics
Tyler Hart – M Track & Field – Finance
Gavin Hoffpauir – M Track & Field – University Studies
Jackson Jett – M Track & Field – Accounting
Jake Lamberth – M Track & Field – General Studies
Jake Lanier – M Track & Field – Business Honors
Hunter Madore – M Track & Field – Sport Management
Lagarious McQuirter – M Track & Field – University Studies
Nickolas Mirabelli – M Track & Field – General Studies
Carlton Orange – M Track & Field – Land Economics & Real Estate
Zephyr Seagraves – M Track & Field – Aerospace Engineering
Spencer Simons – M Track & Field – Nutrition
Dewitt Thomas – M Track & Field – Industrial Distribution
Harrison Tillman – M Track & Field – Communication
Ricky Waer – M Track & Field – University Studies
Alstian Walker – M Track & Field – Management
Austin Warren – M Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences
Campbell Webb – M Track & Field – Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences
Robert Woodworth – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Colby Zamzow – M Track & Field – Kinesiology
Deborah Acquah – W Track & Field – University Studies
Allyson Andress – W Track & Field – Interdisciplinary Studies
Lauryn Barrientos – W Track & Field – Marketing
Rachel Bernardo – W Track & Field – Psychology
Julia Black – W Track & Field – Ag Communications & Journalism
Rebecca Bonta – W Track & Field – Animal Science
LaJarvia Brown – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Catalina Cerda – W Track & Field – General Studies
Emily Chastain – W Track & Field – Business Honors
Parker Clay – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Kimberly Dow – W Track & Field – Environmental Engineering
Ashley Driscoll – W Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences
Jenna Ellis – W Track & Field – Health
Laura Fairchild – W Track & Field – General Studies
Carrie Fish – W Track & Field – Business Administration
Elizabeth Green – W Track & Field – Business Honors
Rachel Hall – W Track & Field – General Studies
Margaret Hofmann – W Track & Field – Communication
Megan Hopper – W Track & Field – Animal Science
Ashton Hutcherson – W Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences
Michala Janssen – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Jean Jenkins – W Track & Field – Sport Management
Jania Martin – W Track & Field – University Studies
Kirby Matocha – W Track & Field – Ag Communications & Journalism
Emily McCollum – W Track & Field – Industrial Engineering
Audrey McKnight – W Track & Field – University Studies
Morgan Michals – W Track & Field – Psychology
Brittany Parker – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Sarah Pia – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering
Grace Plain – W Track & Field – Nutrition
Jaevin Reed – W Track & Field – Marketing
Abbey Santoro – W Track & Field – Ag Communications & Journalism
Natalie Scheifele – W Track & Field – Biomedical Sciences
Hannah Searby – W Track & Field – Nursing
Kennedy Smith – W Track & Field – Communication
Kelsie Warren – W Track & Field – Industrial Distribution
Falon Wilson – W Track & Field – Political Science
Vanderbilt – Sport – Major
Cooper Davis – Baseball – Sociology
Ty Duvall – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Jake Eder – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Hugh Fisher – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Mason Hickman – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Matt Hogan – Baseball – Communication Studies
Chance Huff – Baseball – Human & Organizational Development
Justyn-Henry Malloy – Baseball – Communication Studies
John Augenstein – M Golf – Sociology
Reid Davenport – M Golf – Sociology
Mason Greenberg – M Golf – Economics
Harrison Ott – M Golf – Human & Organizational Development
Michael Shears – M Golf – Public Policy Studies
Luke Zieman – M Golf – Human & Organizational Development
Abbey Carlson – W Golf – Mechanical Engineering
Virginia Green – W Golf – Human & Organizational Development
Auston Kim – W Golf – Political Science
Louise Yu – W Golf – Human & Organizational Development
Lily Argyle – Lacrosse – English
Emily Brooks – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society
Karlie Bucci – Lacrosse – Economics
Mattern Burnett – Lacrosse – History of Art / Spanish
Nicole Dadino – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Deirdre Daly – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Gwyn Devin – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society / Spanish
Madison Foglio – Lacrosse – Communication Studies
Gabrielle Fornia – Lacrosse – Mathematics / Medicine, Health, & Society
Sophie Furlong – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Griffin Gearhardt – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Brianne Gross – Lacrosse – Engineering Science / Communication Studies
Melissa Hawkins – Lacrosse – Special Education
Megan MacGillis – Lacrosse – Engineering Science
Emily Mathewson – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Madison Miller – Lacrosse – Economics
Abigail Morgan – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Cassidy Orban – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society
Halle Regan – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Elizabeth Scarrone – Lacrosse – Human & Organizational Development
Madison Souza – Lacrosse – Medicine, Health, & Society
Callie Sundin – Lacrosse – Economics
Marcus Ferreira – M Tennis – Mechanical Engineering
George Harwell – M Tennis – Human & Organizational Development
William Rowe – M Tennis – Economics
Macsen Sisam – M Tennis – Economics
Adam Sraberg – M Tennis – Public Policy Studies
Panu Virtanen – M Tennis – Economics
Christiaan Worst – M Tennis – Economics
Georgia Drummy – W Tennis – Economics
Emma Kurtz – W Tennis – Economics
Amanda Meyer – W Tennis – Political Science
Christina Rosca – W Tennis – Neuroscience
Kacie Breeding – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering
Reagan Bustamante – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development
Regan Clay – W Track & Field – Economics / Medicine, Health, & Society
Emily Cohen – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society
Kristen Denk – W Track & Field – Marketing
Kendall Derry – W Track & Field – Biomedical Engineering
Grace Jensen – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development
Caleigh Lofstead – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Child Studies
Lauren Moffett – W Track & Field – Psychology / Cognitive Studies
Anna Grace Morgan – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society
Gillian Mortimer – W Track & Field – Human & Organizational Development
Margaret Ollinger – W Track & Field – Economics
Caroline Pietrzyk – W Track & Field – Leadership & Organizational Performance
Jacqueline Pinon – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society
Alena Sapienza-Wright – W Track & Field – English / Political Science
Rebecca Schulte – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology
Taiya Shelby – W Track & Field – Economics / Medicine, Health, & Society
Jordan Smith – W Track & Field – Communication Studies
Mailin Struck – W Track & Field – Environmental Sociology / Psychology
Sara Tsai – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Haley Walker – W Track & Field – Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology
Ana Wallace – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering