Sarah Paulson Dodges Question About Lea Michele Allegations

Several other stars from the show weighed in on the claims. For instance, Matthew Morrison talked about the allegations during an interview on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, and Heather Morris spoke out on social media.

“Let me be very clear,” the 33-year-old actress, who played Brittany Pierce, wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else. With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she should be called out. And yet, it’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning about with the rest of society. But, at the current moment it’s implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we’re assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume…”

Amber Riley also addressed the allegations during an interview with Danielle Young.

“I am not going to say that Lea Michele is racist,” the 34-year-old actress, who played Mercedes Jones, said at the time. “That’s not what I’m saying. That was the assumption because of what’s going on right now in the world, and it happened toward a Black person. I’m not going to say that she’s racist.”

She also made it clear she doesn’t “give a s–t about this Lea Michele thing,” noting there are “people out here dying.”

“If it aint about defunding the police, prosecuting killer cops, or Black Lives Matter or my EP that’s coming out…if it’s not about those things, I don’t care,” she added.

As for Michele, she has kept quiet but returned to social media last week.