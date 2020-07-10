Samsung’s bean-shaped AirPods Pro rivals shown off in new leak

In April this year, we got our first look at Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Buds with a bean-like shape. While a report had claimed last month that the earbuds would go official in July, it is more likely that the true wireless earbuds will debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series at Samsung’s virtual Unpacked event on August 5. Press renders of the upcoming earbuds have now surfaced online, courtesy of respected leaker Evan Blass.

BEANS BEANS BEANS pic.twitter.com/6BgE2j9mUR — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 10, 2020

The leaked press renders show off the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live in three color options: Black, White, and Mystic Bronze. The charging cases for the Galaxy Buds Live come in the same colors as the earbuds, although with a matte finish. As shown by the first renders of the earbuds back in April, they will include two microphones and a speaker in the middle.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

While Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are aimed at Apple’s AirPods, the upcoming Galaxy Buds Live will be the company’s answer to the AirPods Pro. They are expected to include active noise cancellation and also offer a built-in music player. Previous leaks have also indicated that the earbuds could be priced around $150 at launch.