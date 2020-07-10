Revolution fans enjoyed first game in months at Gillette Stadium drive-in

The Revolution were back on the field Thursday night for the first since March, and some New England fans enjoyed the MLS restart from a unique vantage point.

With the team located in the Disney World “bubble” for the duration of the MLS is Back Tournament, Gillette Stadium remains empty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To help reconnect fans, the Revolution hosted a drive-in watch party inside the stadium.

Fans who signed up beforehand were allowed to drive into designated spots. Eventually, the entire field (covered to allow for cars to drive on it) was filled.

Welcome to the first ever @NERevolution Drive-In Watch Party here at Gillette Stadium! 🎊#NERevs | #MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/y8VrNZSaBn — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) July 10, 2020

By the the game kicked off, fans were settled in:

Yeah, this is cool. pic.twitter.com/N5I4sEhLhV — Brian Bilello (@RevsPrez) July 9, 2020

The Revolution won their tournament opener 1-0 over the Montreal Impact. The game’s lone goal from New England forward Gustavo Bou was greeted with honking and cheers from socially distanced fans:

They Happy!

🚙🎶 pic.twitter.com/yORtMHej66 — Brian Bilello (@RevsPrez) July 10, 2020

New England plays again on Thursday, July 16 against D.C. United, and the final group stage game on Tuesday, July 21 against Toronto F.C.