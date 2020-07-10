Realme may launch 100W+ fast-charging – Latest News

By Sahil Murshid

Realme is reportedly working on 100W+ charging technology. In a tweet, the tipster Ishan Agarwal said, “A reliable source tells me that #realme’s developing a 100W+ fast charging tech to be revealed in July. It might be called “Ultra Dart” and can charge 1/3rd of a 4000mah+ battery in just 3 mins. As you can see in the image, 11660mA indicates almost 120W of charging speed.”

It will reportedly be called Ultra Dart charging and can optimally charge one-third of 4000 mAh battery. Realme currently has 65W Super Dart charging technology. Speculations suggest that the company may launch Ultra Dart technology with its next flagship product, X50 Pro 5G’s successor. So far, Realme has not officially said anything on this.

According to the datasheet posted by Ishan, a 4000 mAh can be charged in less than 10 minutes. Super Dart technology takes 35 minutes to charge a 4000 mAh battery with 65W output. Practically the charging should take less than 20 minutes to fully charge.

