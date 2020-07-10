Rapper YG Doesn’t Want To Work W/ Nicki Minaj After Tekashi Collabs

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Rapper YG is not a huge fan of Nicki Minaj after she worked with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Speaking with Bootleg Kev, he was asked about his feelings about Nicki and Tekashi’s collab.

“I don’t know, my feelings was hurt. I’m a real street n*gga… Yeah, I’m cool,” he said, shaking his head.

