Rapper YG Doesn’t Want To Work W/ Nicki Minaj After Tekashi Collabs

Rapper YG is not a huge fan of Nicki Minaj after she worked with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Speaking with Bootleg Kev, he was asked about his feelings about Nicki and Tekashi’s collab.

“I don’t know, my feelings was hurt. I’m a real street n*gga… Yeah, I’m cool,” he said, shaking his head.

A few weeks back, Nicki defended her decision to continue working with 6ix9ine after he snitched on his former gang members.

“Street n*ggas have every right to feel how they wanna feel about snitchin’ because they live that life,” Nicki said. “I feel rappers need to play it easy because everybody mingles and integrates with everybody and if a top executive rat called one of you unsigned rappers right now to sign y’all, y’all signing.”

“We not gon’ — if a rat executive call y’all to sign, y’all signing. So, let’s be clear when we talk about rappers versus street n*ggas. It’s rappers that put guns they ain’t never bust a day in they life in the music all the motherf*cking time so we’re not talking about rappers. I feel street n*ggas have a right to feel how they wanna motherf*ckin’ feel because they in the field and you know, I’m not on the block with 6ix9ine.”