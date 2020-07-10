Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif to pair up for the first time?

We all know Zoya Akhtar’s capability as a director. She has showcased her versatility with films like, Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. Not just that, she has proved herself at the box office too. . Her last film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt created history at the Filmfare Awards by winning 13 awards.

Now, it seems Zoya and Ranveer may join hands for yet another interesting project, a gangster drama. Also rumour has it that Katrina Kaif might be part of this exciting project. A source close to the film told a leading daily, “Zoya has got the rights of Martin Scorsese’s gritty thriller The Departed. The film Zoya is planning will be on the same lines and will explore the gritty world of the underbelly that runs in the country. Although it will be a completely new space for the filmmaker, she is confident about it after pulling off Gully Boy. She has offered Ranveer the part essayed by Leonardo Di Caprio in the original and he’s already said yes to her. Katrina will also be seen in a fantastic action-packed role. Although Zoya has the rights, she will only take the basic idea from The Departed but will adapt it to suit the Indian audience.”

Now, this is exciting. We can already smell the trio cooking something special.