R Madrid 2 – 0 Alaves

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio moved Real Madrid within two wins of the La Liga title by beating Alaves 2-0.

Benzema slotted the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after 11 minutes after Ximo Navarro’s clumsy challenge on Ferland Mendy on the edge of the area

Within minutes, relegation-threatened Alaves were within inches of levelling as former Real Madrid B forward Joselu crashed a header against the bar, while Lucas Perez also missed a glorious chance to equalise created by the lively Oliver Burke.

An offside flag caught the visitors out five minutes after the break when their defence switched off to allow Benzema to stroll through on goal from Rodrygo’s through ball, before squaring for Asensio to slot into an empty net.

After initially disallowing the goal, a VAR review allowed Real to double their lead – and cruise to a victory which leaves them five points from securing the La Liga title.

