Prosecutors Request Anonymous Jury For R. Kelly Trial

Prosecutors in New York are asking for the jury to remain anonymous in the upcoming trial of R. Kelly — for fear of acts of violence against their if their identities are revealed.

Kelly is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

“Multiple witnesses will testify that (Kelly) physically and violently assaulted them when they broke one of (Kelly’s) ‘rules,'” prosecutors wrote. They added, “the fact that jurors are aware that their identities are publicly known may subtly and unconsciously impair their impartiality.”

Kelly’s lead defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times, and while he says that he agrees with some of the prosecution’s requests, others are “ridiculous.”

“To suggest that (Kelly) may harm a juror because there are allegations that he may have engaged in domestic violence is, frankly, insulting,” Greenberg said. “It’s insulting and illogical.”

Kelly is accused of interfering with witnesses from his 2008, and several of his accusers have claimed that he is violent.