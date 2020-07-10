Prosecutors Request Anonymous Jury For R. Kelly Trial

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Prosecutors in New York are asking for the jury to remain anonymous in the upcoming trial of R. Kelly — for fear of acts of violence against their if their identities are revealed.

Kelly is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

“Multiple witnesses will testify that (Kelly) physically and violently assaulted them when they broke one of (Kelly’s) ‘rules,'” prosecutors wrote. They added, “the fact that jurors are aware that their identities are publicly known may subtly and unconsciously impair their impartiality.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR