Predicting the award winners heading into the 2020 MLB season

Even with a scheduled 60-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB awards are still slated to be handed out at the conclusion of the year. As we approach Opening Day, these players stand out as top candidates.
Perhaps the most exciting offensive player in baseball, Acuna finished fifth in the NL MVP vote last year, just his first full MLB season. Hitting leadoff puts him in position to stack home runs and stolen bases, and he could run away with the MVP Award if he gets off to a quick start.
Trout is the overwhelming favorite to win the AL MVP entering every season, with three MVPs and eight top four finishes. There is one major complication this year, as Trout is set to miss time with his wife due to have a child. Leading the AL in OPS+ in five consecutive seasons, Trout has the talent to make up for lost time.
2019 was a season Bauer would like to forget, but the pending free agent was one of the favorites to win the AL Cy Young with Cleveland in 2018 before a fluke injury. Cincinnati’s schedule against only NL and AL Central division opponents gives Bauer an advantage over pitchers in the NL East and NL West, which could be enough for him to steal the award in a shortened season.
Cole cashed in on a -year, $324 million contract with the Yankees over the winter after winning the AL ERA title last season with Houston. Yankee Stadium is a tougher environment for Cole, but he certainly could get on a roll in 10 starts.
NL Rookie of the Year: Dustin May, SP, Dodgers
May flashed great ability for the Dodgers last season, and his chance to win the Rookie of the Year Award was upgraded when David Price opted out of the season. If healthy, May has a great shot to win the award with some success already under his belt.
AL Rookie of the Year: Luis Robert, CF, White Sox
Robert was the talk of spring training before the shutdown, and he hit .328-32-92 with 36 stolen bases in the minors last season. His plate discipline could use some work, but a hot streak could win Robert the Rookie of the Year.
Cincinnati quietly had a terrific offensive with notable moves like the additions of Nick Castellanos, Mike Moustakas and Shogo Akiyama. They still have to put it all together, but this roster is capable of making a huge jump from 75 wins last season under Bell.
AL Manager of the Year: Kevin Cash, Rays
Cash had led the Rays to back-to-back 90-plus win seasons, and this year’s roster could be the deepest he’s had in five seasons. He will certainly deserve consideration for Manager of the Year if he can lead the team to the playoffs.
Executive of the Year: Andrew Friedman, Dodgers
Most of the Dodgers offseason was quiet until Friedman pulled off a blockbuster deal late, acquiring former Red Sox star Mookie Betts and David Price. Price has opted out of the season, but Betts has the potential to put the Dodgers over the top. If it happens, Friedman will once again be an Executive of the Year front-runner.
The stars are aligning for Cespedes, who had extra time to heal from major lower body injuries and now can DH in the shortened season. He sat out all of 2019 but could provide huge power for the Mets in 2020.
Carrasco missed much of last season due to leukemia, but he will be a key part of Cleveland’s starting rotation in the shortened season. He’s had extra time to get right and had an ERA below 4.00 in five consecutive seasons leading up to his abbreviated 2019.
NL Reliever of the Year: Josh Hader, Brewers
With extra time for Corey Knebel to get his elbow healthy, Brewers manager Craig Counsell has another chance to employ Hader in a multi-inning role this year. The lefty has been the most dominant reliever in baseball over the last two seasons with a K/9 above 16 and should be the most valuable in a shortened season if he continues to stack up innings.
Anderson was nearly untouchable after the Rays acquired him last year, allowing five runs in 21.1 innings with 41/2 K/BB. He’s now the favorite to serve as the team’s closer in 2020 and could get plenty of attention if he adds more saves to his resume.
The reigning NL Platinum Glove winner and a three-time winner of the award, Arenado is easily recognized for his elite play offensively and defensively. He’s also won a Gold Glove in each of his seven seasons.
Ankle and foot injuries disrupted Simmons’ 2019 season, but he has a terrific defensive resume with one Platinum Glove and four Gold Gloves at shortstop. He has a chance to regain that momentum at age 30.
Martinez’s bat has never been more important to his team, with the Red Sox seemingly in a mini-rebuild after trading Mookie Betts. He should continue to hit in the middle of Boston’s order and has put up outstanding numbers in his first two seasons with the team.
Bellinger won the NL MVP last season, and his bat will be an important factor for L.A. again this season. He won the 2018 NLCS MVP but has struggled in the playoffs overall for his career with a .560 OPS.
A rib injury sidelined Judge during spring training, and how healthy he is still remains to be seen. The Yankees have enough talent to do without him for a while, but Judge should have ample time to be ready for the playoffs. He’s consistently come up big in the playoffs with a .910 career OPS.
World Series MVP: Mookie Betts, RF, Dodgers
Wouldn’t it be fitting that one of the biggest prizes of the MLB offseason and the biggest free agent next offseason helps the Dodgers to win a World Series? Betts doesn’t have a great playoff resume with a .654 OPS in 99 plate appearances, but his experience in Boston should help him going forward.