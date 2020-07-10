‘Power’ Spinoff ‘Book II: Ghost’ Premiere Date on Starz

The next chapter in the Power saga will unfold this fall. The spinoff Power Book II: Ghost, starring Mary J. Blige and Michael Rainey Jr., will premiere this September, Starz announced on Friday.

An exclusive video teaser for the first of four (4) planned offshoots in the expanded Power Universe will be released via the Starz App this Saturday, July 11 at 9:01 pm PT. It will also air on the network this Sunday, July 12 at 9 pm.

The upcoming series “picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick (played by Rainey Jr.) grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), facing charges for the murder her son committed,” per the official synopsis. “Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance.”

“Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean (Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith), the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson),” the logline continues. “With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Blige), that’s been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Aya Cash (You’re The Worst) has joined This Country, the Fox comedy pilot based on the BBC Three series, our sister site reports. The actress will play a reporter from Minneapolis who is blossoming as the editor of a small-town newspaper.

* Jon Barinholtz, who recurs as Marcus on Superstore, has been cast in the NBC comedy pilot American Auto, from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, reports. Barinholtz will play the direct descendant of the founder of a major American automotive company. Also joining the project are Tye White (Greenleaf), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Humphrey Ker (Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet).

* Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black) and Tracie Thoms (9-1-1) will co-star in Blood Relative, Fox’s crime drama pilot featuring Melissa Leo as an expert in genetic genealogy, per .

* HBO will air Tiger, a two-part documentary on the life of championship golfer Tiger Woods, on Sunday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 20. With Oscar and Emmy winner Alex Gibney (Going Clear) serving as an executive producer, the doc explores Woods’ famous rise and public fall and feature interviews with close friends and fellow golfers.

