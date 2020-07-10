Posthaste: Canada’s economy will struggle with the effects of COVID-19 for next 10 years, says economists

Article content continued

Canadian housing starts were a pleasant surprise Thursday when they blew past economists’ expectations, surging 8.3% annualized in June. Unlike most other sectors, home building is staying resilient through the pandemic, said BMO economist Priscilla Thiagamoorthy. How long that lasts, however, depends on the strength of Canada’s population growth, which right now is looking shaky.

Refinancing and mortgage renewal requests are soaring as homeowners rush to reap the lowest rate. But industry watchers caution against taking on a new debt just because rates are at a historic low. “Rates are low, but, really, they have been low since 2009. In a way we are splitting hairs when looking at the difference between 2.29 per cent for a five-year mortgage, and 1.99 per cent,” James Laird, co-founder of Ratehub.ca told the ’s Vanmala Subramaniam. Get more on the mortgage market here

