Play the News Quiz on Friday: North London derby special | Football News



















0:34



Get ready to test your North London derby knowledge with our special interactive quiz tonight at 5.30pm… don’t miss out!

Get ready to test your North London derby knowledge with our special interactive quiz tonight at 5.30pm… don’t miss out!

News is set to host another interactive quiz on Friday evening as we build up to Sunday’s north London derby.

Hosted by Julian Warren, it couldn’t be easier to take part as viewers will be able to play along at home while watching News (visit skysports.com/play at 5.30pm on Friday).

Players will be given 15 seconds to answer multiple-choice questions on matches between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Each answer is scored by points – the longer you take, the more your score goes down with a maximum of 1,000 points available per question.

Football Daily’s Dave Jackson and Sonny Snelling will be playing alongside Jules, representing Arsenal and Tottenham respectively.

And there will be some questions from some special guests!

Not only can you play with your family and friends for ultimate bragging rights but there is also the chance to win a Sky Soundbox as well!

News Quiz will air on Friday evening at 5.30pm-6pm on News and Premier League. To take part visit skysports.com/play.