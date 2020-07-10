PDC Summer Series: Michael van Gerwen wins second title in three days | Darts News





MVG is at his brilliant best in Milton Keynes this week ahead of the Matchplay

Michael van Gerwen has continued his blistering start to post-lockdown darts, as he won his second Players Championship event in the space of three days.

The Green Machine has roared into life, after almost four months away from the limelight after he declined an invitation to compete on the PDC Home Tour.

The world No 1 backed up Wednesday’s victory with an awesome procession to the title by beating Alan Tabern, Kim Huybrechts, Robert Collins, James Wade, Chris Dobey, Jeff Smith and Jose De Sousa.

‘The Special One’ produced awesome performances throughout the day, posting averages of 109.3, 94.7, 107.4, 105.9, 102.1, and 105.7 en route to the decider.

And it looked like he was going to cap an impressive day’s work when he took a 2-0 lead in the final. However, MVG found his groove and rattled off six consecutive legs to take control of the tie, eventually winning 8-3 with a 102.5 average.

The win sees him make amends for his shock defeat to Maik Kuivenhoven in the last 32 on Thursday.

It was the third day after the sport’s resumption, after Ryan Joyce shocked Dave Chisnall in Thursday’s final.

One of the stories of the day was the performances of Canadian star Jeff Smith. ‘The Silencer’ embarked on a giant-killing run, accounting for Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright en route to the semi-final. However, he eventual crashed out when he met MVG in the penultimate stage.

There were some early upsets on Friday, with Premier League leader Glen Durrant losing to Gavin Carlin, Gary Anderson falling to Ryan Murray, and Rob Cross defeated by Mickey Mansell.

Not for the first time this week, world number three Gerwyn Price started at a searing pace, only to run out of steam. The Iceman overcame Luke Humphries and Martin Atkins without dropping a single leg, before dispatching of Ryan Searle with a 103.4 average. However, he was unable to sustain those levels, as he fell to the impressive De Sousa in the last 16.

Summer Series 3 – Last 16 Results Last 16 Jose De Sousa 6-3 Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting 6-3 Ryan Murray Daryl Gurney 6-1 Ryan Meikle Ian White 6-2 Jonny Clayton Peter Wright 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena Jeff Smith 6-1 Mike De Decker Chris Dobey 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh Michael van Gerwen 6-2 James Wade Quarter-Finals Jose De Sousa 6-2 Stephen Bunting Daryl Gurney 6-0 Ian White Jeff Smith 6-3 Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Chris Dobey Semi-Finals Jose De Sousa 7-3 Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen 7-4 Jeff Smith Final Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Jose De Sousa

The action continues on Saturday, with the fourth of the five consecutive Players Championship events that signal the resumption in play.

Darts is back on in July, with days of coverage from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day until the final on Sunday, July 26.