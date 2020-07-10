Home World News Patrick Mahomes’ contract: Team-friendly, player-friendly or both?

By Matilda Coleman

Matilda Coleman
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson’s reign as the NFL’s highest-paid player ($35 million average) lasted 446 days.

Kansas City locked up quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Monday with a 10-year contract extension that includes $141.4 million guaranteed for injury.

In just the last seven years, the highest average salary has more than doubled — Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers averaged $22 million in his April 2013 deal.

I reached out to a league executive for their take on Mahomes’ contract.

Question: Is Mahomes’ deal more Chiefs-friendly or player-friendly?

A: “The deal is very team friendly. I like to say the Chiefs went to the liquor store to buy Dom Perignon to celebrate the fact they won the deal.”

Q: The contract was reportedly 117 pages long. Why so lengthy?

A: “The average contract length is about 10 pages. The extra pages for Mahomes is because nearly all of the money is conditionally guaranteed so they had to add the extra language in all of those years.”

Q: When news of the deal leaked, it was speculated the contract would be tied to a percentage of each year’s salary cap (it wasn’t in the contract). Is that even allowed?

A: “The league strongly advises against using a percentage of the cap. It’s not that you can’t do it, but good luck getting that contract approved by the league office. And it would be really hard to budget that as well without concrete numbers (of what the cap will be) so I can see why clubs are against it.”

