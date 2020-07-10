Paris Jackson: I Tried to Kill Myself Many Times

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop idol Michael Jackson, has opened up about her rocky past — she says she has tried to kill herself several times.

“I gained a lot of weight and [eating] became an addiction… and then a cousin called me fat so I was like, ‘OK, I can’t do that anymore,” she said on her Facebook Watch series with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.

“I would cut and burn myself,” she added. “I never thought that I would die from it because I was always in control of the razor and I knew how deep I was going.”

Jackson says, “Dopamine is called dope for a reason, it feels good,” she said. “Things like food and sex and drugs and music and working out — there’s a lot of things that cause a dopamine release. Self-harm was one of them, tattoos was one of them and so there was that and then also it was a distraction from emotional pain and transferring to physical pain and the need for control.”