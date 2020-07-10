Paris Jackson: I Tried to Kill Myself Many Times

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop idol Michael Jackson, has opened up about her rocky past — she says she has tried to kill herself several times.

“I gained a lot of weight and [eating] became an addiction… and then a cousin called me fat so I was like, ‘OK, I can’t do that anymore,” she said on her Facebook Watch series with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.

