Offseason report cards for every NFL team

Shane Roper / USA Today Sports Images

Here we are in early July, and Dak Prescott still doesn’t have a long-term deal. Dallas might have to pay for waiting so long, but that’s probably a problem for next offseason. The team did well to keep Amari Cooper around with $60 million guaranteed and got arguably the biggest steal in the draft when CeeDee Lamb fell into its lap with the 17th pick. The defense lost cornerback Byron Jones in free agency but was able to retain plenty of depth and even help the secondary by signing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. It remains to be seen if the additions of defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe will actually help at this point in their careers, along with Aldon Smith after a long period away from the game. New head coach Mike McCarthy has hopefully become more creative with a year away from the game.