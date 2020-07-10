NRL news, Time for Ben Hunt to reclaim the Dragons halfback jersey, says Andrew Johns

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns believes it’s time for Ben Hunt to reclaim the No.7 jersey and move back into his natural halfback role for St George Illawarra.

Hunt was given the punt from the Dragons’ starting roster after a string of consecutive losses earlier this season.

Coming off the bench, the former Maroons star impressed in the hooker’s role and has since found himself starting in the No.9 jersey, pushing skipper Cam McInnes into lock.

With the ship now steadied, Johns claimed it was time for coach Paul McGregor to revert Hunt to his natural position and unleash his skill-set to exploit the new faster ruck.

Ben Hunt (Getty)

“I just think he’s a more creative player, at clubland he’s an out and out halfback.” He told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“We know he’s been struggling the last couple of years, but the way the ruck is now with the quicker ruck, he’s a running halfback, you know when he gets those sausage dog legs going, he’s incredibly hard to tackle.

“I just think the way the game is going now, it really suits the way he plays. They’ve adjusted the way they’re playing so it would suit him. I think at club level he’s an out and out half-back, at rep level he’s a dummy half.”

The move would allow McInnes to revert back to his favoured hooker’s role, despite an impressive stint at lock.

Hunt speaks on position shift

Johns had nothing but praise for the Dragons skipper who has been more than willing to handle any situation thrown at him.

“If you had 13 Cameron McInnes’ in your side every week, you’d never get beat,” Johns said.

“That’s the sort of player he is. And the best thing, he doesn’t jump up and down and say, ‘I don’t want to play lock, get my manager I wanna get out’. He takes his medicine, there’s a lesson there.”