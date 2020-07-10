Now this is 5G worth paying for

This is the web version of Data Sheet, ’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

The wireless industry’s usual case for why you should upgrade to a 5G phone lacks a certain oomph today.

After we’ve all switched to streaming music and video apps like Spotify and Netflix, we don’t have to download big music and video files to our phones anymore. So the super-fast download speeds on 5G seem kind of beside the point. And we like to use our mobile phones on the go, in line at the supermarket, waiting for a subway, wherever (prior to the pandemic, at least). So 5G’s super-limited availability seems like a big drawback.

At this point, it’s pretty hard to make the argument that many people should shell out $1,000 or more just to get a 5G phone.

But today’s Data Sheet comes courtesy of a new laptop I’m trying out from Lenovo called the Flex 5G. It’s a pretty standard business PC in many respects, though with a Qualcomm CPU instead of one from Intel or AMD. That means insanely great battery life, but not all Windows apps are compatible. You can read about the Flex 5G’s performance and other features in my review.

It’s also, as the name suggests, the first laptop to hit the market with built-in 5G wireless support (Dell, HP, and others have rival offerings coming soon). And it’s a game changer.

Suddenly, having a super-fast connection is really useful. When you can find an area covered by Verizon’s 5G service, it’s so fast it not only leaves every other mobile connection in the dust, but it’s also even faster than the fastest home Internet speeds. Like twice as fast.

Need to grab a big PowerPoint deck from the office server? Bam, you got it. Want to download a bunch of high-resolution photos from your cloud service? It’s done in seconds. Working with cloud applications is also smoother. I’m not a gamer but I’d have to think that online gaming is another great use case.

Finally, since I’m rarely walking around while working on my laptop, the coverage gaps in 5G don’t matter as much. I can plant myself on a bench in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood with Verizon’s 5G coverage and I’m in business (in our post-COVID future, I’ll be able to plant myself in the Starbucks down the street, too). There’s still not enough coverage, but it’s expanding regularly.

Someday, there will probably be amazing 5G apps for your phone, maybe offering virtual reality or real-time control of robot butlers or something. But for now, the 5G laptop makes a lot more sense. Enjoy your weekend.

