Niners’ Richard Sherman says nothing firm regarding NFL training camps, season

As you can see, the report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes that “almost everything is done and agreed to except for number of preseason games and testing protocols.”

Sherman is not buying it. Given that he has been in a leadership position within the NFLPA, Sherman definitely knows what he is talking about.

After canceling the Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game between the Steelers and Cowboys, the NFL made the decision to cut preseason schedules from four games down to two for each team.

However, the players don’t want to play any preseason games next month. That makes some sense.

The league is said to be setting up strict testing protocols as the virus continues to spread across the United States. At the very least, the players want to hear more before drawing a conclusion on testing and safety.

Testing is going to be extremely important for the NFL. We’ve seen issues in this regard around Major League Baseball as it prepares to start its season July 23. That can’t be the case when it comes to the NFL. Strict protocols must be in place before training camps open.