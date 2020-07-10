Nick Cotric contract negotiations, Raiders vs Bulldogs

Will Nick Cotric stay or will he go?

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said that won’t be known until after Saturday’s game against the Melbourne Storm.

“We’ve basically put all that away for the three or four days before the game,” Stuart revealed.

“I don’t think it’s too far down the track where we’ll know where Nick’s thinking.”

Raiders winger Nick Cotric (Getty)

The New South Wales Origin winger is being pursued by the Canterbury Bulldogs, where he’s been offered a three-year deal worth almost $2 million dollars.

However the Raiders haven’t backed away quietly, putting together a tantalising deal that would see him stay at the club for a further five years.

“We’re hoping that Nick stays, he’s a local junior boy,” Stuart said.

“It’s a very, very attractive offer on the table for him and of course we want him to stay here and be a Raider, we want him to be a Raider for his life.”

Cotric will line up alongside a depleted Canberra side at home up against the Storm on Saturday night, with several injuries leaving holes right down the middle.

Fellow Origin star Josh Papalii has been called upon to share a little more of the load.

“The number of times last year he threw the forward pack on his back and led from the front, that’s what we’re asking again,” Stuart said.

“He’ll be targeted but Papa’s up for it, he’s the sort of kid that was targeted too and had a wonderful finish to the season and we’re calling on that type of form again.”

