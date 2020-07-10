Nick Cannon: Monogamy Is Not In A Man’s DNA

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Nick Cannon sat down for a chat with reality star Evelyn Lozada, and during the candid chat about relationships — Cannon told her that men don’t believe in monogamy because they don’t feel it’s in their DNA.

“I love structure. I love being with one person, and unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out because that person didn’t love being with one person,” she told the radio host.

Cannon responded, “Men don’t subscribe to monogamy because they feel like its not natural in their DNA. It’s that hunting mentality, but it’s also like ‘yo if we suppose to be fruitful and multiply…. there’s not many creatures on earth that are monogamous.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR