NBA players to have exclusive after-hours access to Disney World theme parks

The NBA playing the remainder of its season at Walt Disney World isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. However, the players will enjoy some pretty awesome amenities while they’re in Orlando.

According to USA Today, NBA players will have the opportunity to exclusively explore the Disney World theme parks after hours. Only select attractions will be available, though it looks like players will be able to ride some of Disneys top coasters including Expedition Everest, Rock “N” Rollercoaster and Test Track.

“Players will have the first opportunity to select experiences on a first come first serve basis and are recommended to book experiences at least 48 hours in advance,” a memo sent to players read.

On top of theme park access, players will also have the opportunity to hit the links at Disney’s Palm Golf Course, Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course and Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course with exclusive tee times throughout the day.

Players will also have access to guided fishing tours that will last up to two hours and disembark from Grand Marina at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. They’ll also have access to pontoon boats.

Bowling at Splitsville Luxury Lanes also will be available for players at Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex.

All teams should have arrived to the Disney World complex already, and games will begin on July 30. While the players may not fully enjoy this experience, it sounds like a Disney World fan’s dream vacation.