Naya Rivera Investigation: Police Reveal New Details 2 Days After Her Disappearance

The search continues for Glee star Naya Rivera.

In a press conference held on Friday, July 10, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department stated that they’re still in the process of searching for the actress’ remains, with dive teams using specialized equipment to scan the man-made reservoir. They said they began using sonar to search the bottom of the lake on Thursday evening and will continue to use that technology, as visibility in the water is limited to about one to two feet.

Additionally, cadaver dogs are being taken out onto the water to assist the dive team with their search, which is concentrated in the north and east side of the lake.

As of Friday, the Rivera family had no statement on the star’s disappearance, but Capt. Eric Buschow stated they remain in contact with her loved ones. “They are going through an extremely difficult time,” Buschow shared.