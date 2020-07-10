MLB intake testing finds 58 players positive for COVID-19

With the coronavirus’ potential to severely harm or kill players and members of their families, some already have decided to opt out.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is the latest player to announce he’d be opting out after recently adopting premature twins. He doesn’t want to risk their health nor the health of his wife and other children.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake and Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond also announced they won’t be competing in 2020.

That’s not all, either. MLB’s biggest star, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, is considering opting out because he and his wife Jessica are expecting their first child to be born in August. The three-time MVP doesn’t want to risk getting his wife or child sick and is uncomfortable returning to the field with the rising number of coronavirus cases in many states.

Trout has talked to various players around the league, and all are thinking the same thing he is: “Is this gonna work?”

MLB’s plans certainly could fall through, and the season could be paused or canceled at any moment due to the coronavirus. As of Friday, the United States has reported more than 3 million total COVID-19 cases — which is partly the result of certain states deciding to reopen too early and not follow recommended health and safety protocols.