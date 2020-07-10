Mi NoteBook 14: Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition to go on sale at 12 today via Amazon – Latest News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition are set to go on sale today. Both the laptops will be available at 12pm onAmazon and Mi.com. The Mi Notebook series marks the entry of Xiaomi in the laptop segment in the country.

Mi Notebook 14 has a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the base version of 256GB storage. The laptop’s 512GB model will cost Rs 44,999, while the variant with Nvidia Graphics can be purchased at Rs 47,999. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, on the other hand costs Rs 54,999 for the i5 version, and Rs 59,999 for the i7 model.

Mi Notebook 14: Specifications

Mi Notebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution. The laptop offers a 91% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD graphics. As mentioned above, the device comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The company ships the high-end version of the laptop with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics.

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition: Specifications

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition is equipped with a 14-inch full HD display with 1080×1920 pixel resolution. The device has 91% screen-to-body ratio and comes with an anti-glare display.

Powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Hyper-Threading technology, the laptop packs 8GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop comes with 512GB SSD storage and runs the latest Windows 10 operating system. The laptop comes with a 46wh battery and a 65W charger. For connectivity, the device offers two USB 3.1, one USB 2.0, HDMI, and USB Type C ports.

