Live match preview – Tottenham vs Arsenal 12.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

















1:44



Ahead of matchweek 35 in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the stats surrounding the upcoming fixtures



Tottenham will still be missing Dele Alli against Arsenal in the first north London derby at their new stadium. England midfielder Alli is suffering from a hamstring injury and will miss out. Defenders Japhet Tanganga (back) and Juan Foyth (knee) are also injured.

Arsenal will be without striker Eddie Nketiah. The England Under-21 international was sent off in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester and will miss the next three games after an appeal against the decision was unsuccessful.

Mesut Ozil (back) is likely to miss out again, while Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees.

How to follow



Sunday 12th July 4:15pm



Tottenham vs Arsenal is live on Premier League and Main Event from 4.15pm; Kick-off 4.30pm. customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the website and app. Highlights will also be published on the digital platforms and the Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Arsenal (W3 D2), with this the first ever meeting between the sides at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League away games against Tottenham (W1 D3 L6), a 1-0 victory in March 2014.

Tottenham have dropped 42 points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal, more than any side has dropped against another in the competition’s history.

Tottenham have won their last two home league games, and are looking to win three in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since April 2019 – in their first three Premier League games at the ground.

Tottenham’s José Mourinho and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta are each taking charge of their first ever north London derby matches. The last meeting between the sides that was the first such match for both managers was in September 1986, when George Graham (Arsenal) and David Pleat (Tottenham) played out a 0-0 draw at Highbury.

Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal in his career, winning five and drawing four of his games – only versus Everton and Man Utd (both 10 games) has he faced more often at home without ever losing.

Watch the Premier League live on

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back – for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.