‘Lifeline’ Syria Aid Measure Lapses Over U.N. Security Council Deadlock

Russia and China vetoed a last-ditch attempt on Friday by Western members of the U.N. Security Council to extend approval for humanitarian aid to be delivered across two border crossings into Syria from Turkey for the next six months.

The approval was set to lapse at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The United Nations says millions of Syrian civilians in the country’s northwest depend on the humanitarian aid delivered from Turkey, describing it as a “lifeline.”

The remaining 13 council members voted in favor of the resolution on Friday. The 15-member council has been split, with most members pitted against Russia and China, which want to cut the number of border crossings to one, arguing those areas can be reached with humanitarian help from within Syria.

This was the third failed vote on the issue by the council and the second vetoes by Russia and China this week.