Leaker: ‘iPhone 12 Pro’ to Come With 6GB of RAM

Later this year, Apple is expected to release four OLED iPhones in three display sizes, including 5.4, 6.7, and two 6.1-inch models. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices, and now leaker @L0vetodream has corroborated previous rumors about the internal specs of Apple’s upcoming lineup.

Rumors suggest Apple will use 5-nanometer A14 chips in its 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup that will be smaller, faster, and more battery efficient due to improved thermal management. And to accommodate these improvements, @L0vetodream claims the Pro models will feature 6GB of RAM, while the mid-level models will retain the same 4GB of RAM that all iPhone 11 models have.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis previously said he believes the iPhone 12 Pro models will feature 6GB RAM, while the ‌iPhone 12‌ will have 4GB RAM. UBS analysts also believe the four iPhones in development will feature varying amounts of RAM. They’re expecting a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ with 6GB RAM, a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone‌ with 6GB RAM, a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone‌ with 4GB RAM, and a 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ with 4GB RAM.

Professional 6GB

General 4GB

— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 9, 2020

The anonymously-run Twitter account @L0vetodream accurately revealed several details about the new ‌iPhone SE‌ before any other leakers that we know of, including that the device would launch in the second week of April and come in three storage capacities. Likewise, the account accurately claimed that new iPad Pro models would launch in the third week of March. It has also hinted at a 2021 release for a rumored 14-inch MacBook Pro.