Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s moves are on point in Dil Bechara’s title track

















Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24 this year. The film has garnered a lot of praise already after its trailer dropped in a couple of days back. Starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, the film is the official Hindi remake of The Fault in Our Stars. Today, the makers released the title track of the film, Dil Bechara, composed and sung by AR Rahman and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the track is free-flowing and has a great vibe to it. Based on being friend-zoned, the track has Sushant Singh Rajput flaunting his unmatchable moves as he performs on stage in front of a large audience.

But the actor has his eyes set on a quiet and shy girl (Sanjana Sanghi) in the crowd who he pulls up to dance. The track is a total treat for Rajput’s fans as the actor is the center of attention in the song’s video. We give this one a big thumbs up, tell us in the comments section how you liked it.