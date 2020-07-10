Just in: All songs from Dil Bechara are out now



Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is one of the most awaited films of this year without a doubt. Late Sushant’s sudden demise came as a big shock to the entire industry as well as the audience and thus his last film Dil Bechara something that everyone is waiting to watch on the web on July 24. The official Hindi remake of The Fault in Our Stars, the film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and the music has been composed by the music magician AR Rahman.





Actress Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to reveal that the full music album of the film is out now and captioned the post saying, “At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to ‘audition’ then & there itself, and went on to cast me as “Mandy” in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman’s Sir’s music. If you’d have told me 10 years later he’d bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara with his music on our album and background score with Mukesh directing me – it wasn’t even a dream I’d have ever dared to dream.Thank you @arrahman sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor. I’ve pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn’t sink in. Here’s my greatest honor in presenting to you all, the FULL music album of Dil Bechara! Lyrics penned by the genius @ amitabhbhattacharyaofficial”



