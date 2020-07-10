Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says Tom Is Villain In 500 Days Of Summer

*Jean-Ralphio voice* He is the woooooorst.
If you’re anything like me, you grew up watching the tryna-be-indie mainstream rom-drama by the name of (500) Days of Summer.
As a youth, we ALL thought that Summer was the villain for not wanting a relationship with Tom — even though she stated from THE JUMP that she didn’t want a serious relationship.
But, as we grew older and wiser, we realized that Tom was, in fact, the villain for trying to make Summer enter into a relationship that she didn’t want and then spent the better part of a year complaining to his friends / little sister about it.
Well recently, Twitter user @chrissymeds participated in the recent viral “movie villain, actual villain” trend with this cold, hard gem:
BUT WAIT, it get’s better, because Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the man who played the villain HIMSELF, weighed in:
“I approve this message 👀.”
There you have it, folks: Tom is the villain, Summer did nothing wrong, and Paul is the TRUE hero of this story*.
