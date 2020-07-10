Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says Tom Is Villain In 500 Days Of Summer

Bradley Lamb
*Jean-Ralphio voice* He is the woooooorst.

If you’re anything like me, you grew up watching the tryna-be-indie mainstream rom-drama by the name of (500) Days of Summer.


Fox Searchlight

This movie introduced me to The Smiths.

As a youth, we ALL thought that Summer was the villain for not wanting a relationship with Tom — even though she stated from THE JUMP that she didn’t want a serious relationship.

But, as we grew older and wiser, we realized that Tom was, in fact, the villain for trying to make Summer enter into a relationship that she didn’t want and then spent the better part of a year complaining to his friends / little sister about it.


Fox Searchlight

To die by Tom’s side would NOT be a heavenly way to die, lemme tell ya.

Well recently, Twitter user @chrissymeds participated in the recent viral “movie villain, actual villain” trend with this cold, hard gem:

Truer characters have never been tweeted.

BUT WAIT, it get’s better, because Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the man who played the villain HIMSELF, weighed in:

“I approve this message 👀.”

There you have it, folks: Tom is the villain, Summer did nothing wrong, and Paul is the TRUE hero of this story*.


Fox Searchlight

*That’s not necessarily true, I just love Matthew Grey Gubler and wanted to state that for the record.

