Joe Oliver: We have seen the fiscal snapshot, and it is grim

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau finally presented Canadians with an economic and fiscal “snapshot” and the picture is grim. The deficit will reach an eye-watering $343.2 billion, exceeding economists’ most pessimistic forecasts, with federal debt soaring to $1.2 trillion or 49.1 per cent of GDP.

More bleak news. Real GDP will contract by 6.8 per cent this year; 5.5 million jobs were lost, one-third of all workers. That means Canada has the highest unemployment in the G7, peaking at 11 per cent in the quarter ending in June, according to the OECD. One positive from a weak economy and 0.5 per cent inflation is that interest rates for 10-year Canada bonds will average only 0.8 per cent this year, a material assist in carrying the massive debt.

Even an urgently needed support package cannot be limitless

What seems to have escaped a government untrammelled by restraint is that even an urgently needed support package cannot be limitless. Furthermore, our finances were already strained. Morneau talked without embarrassment about his track record of “fiscal discipline,” a bizarre characterization of $100 billion in debt accumulated before COVID-19 hit.