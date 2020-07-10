Jessica Simpson Slips Into Her 14-Year-Old Jeans to Celebrate 40th Birthday

For Ace’s birthday last week, Simpson shared a sweet message to her son on social media.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE!!! I cannot believe my boy is 7!” Simpson wrote alongside a photo with Ace. “This kiddo is amazing at everything! He is beautiful, kind, compassionate, obedient to his own heart, soulful, competitive, a gentle force of nature, observant, even tempered, complimentary, hugs when he sees conflict in the room, nurturing, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, daddy’s best friend, mommy’s snuggle monster, home run king, knows everyone’s next move, passionate, hilarious, a collector of baseball cards and crystals, one of a kind and good…he is just SO good.”

“He is a sunburst of light with the magic of a full moon. Ace buddy, my Cancerian soulmate, I have never known anyone more capable of making this world a better place,” Simpson continued. “I love you more than you love Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Wade Boggs, Nolan Ryan, Stan The Man Musial and Dad!”