Instagram Reels: How to use it

By Sahil Murshid

Instagram has rolled out its latest feature called Reels. It’s a rival of Tik Tok, one of the 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government. This feature allows users to create short 15 seconds videos with in-build tools to add audio, effects, and more. It is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The latest feature allows users to shoot videos with a variety of audio available in the Instagram music library. It also allows adding filters and creating videos with AR effect to add a custom touch to the videos. Similarly, like Tik Tok, Reels it has an option of speed and timer to create slo-mo videos and more. Videos made on Reels can be shared as feed posts as well as Instagram Stories.

If you want to try out the new Reels feature of Instagram and create Tik Tok style videos, here’s a step by step guide:



1. Open Instagram on your smartphone



2. Tap on the camera on top left corner of the app or you can swipe left



3. You will see 3 options at the bottom of the app i.e. Live, Story & Reels



5. When Reels feature is on your screen, you can do a variety of things such as record videos with audio, filters, change the speed of the video, select time limit and more



6. Press on the White circular icon at the bottom of your screen with a clapboard icon on it, to start recording videos.



7. Tap on the music icon to add audio

You can choose music from the Instagram music library. It allows you to choose any part of the audio and display lyrics on the screen for lip-sync type videos.

8. Tap on the smiley icon to add effects to the video. It gives you a large variety of filters to choose from



9. You can adjust the speed of the video by tapping on the fast forward icon.

The feature allows you to choose between 0.3x to 3x speed to adjust the recording speed of the video

10. Reels also allows you to set a timer for the videos. You can choose how long your video clip must be. Right from 0.1 seconds to 15 seconds, you can choose duration as per your choice

