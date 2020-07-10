Huddsf’ld 0 – 2 Luton

Luton moved off the bottom of the Championship table and to within two points of safety after a 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

Sonny Bradley headed the Hatters in front after a lacklustre first 45 minutes at the John Smith’s Stadium (49), with Elliot Lee securing a morale-boosting victory after James Collins’ strike rattled the woodwork (71).

Nathan Jones’ men move off the base of the table to 23rd with their second win since the restart, and while the Terriers sit four places above them, there are now just five points separating the bottom seven teams.

Championship relegation battle takes another turn in Yorkshire

The fact Huddersfield striker Fraizer Campbell failed to take a single touch of the ball inside the Luton area and that the Hatters themselves hadn’t registered a single attempt almost told the full story of the first half.

Image:

Luton moved to within two points of safety after victory at the John Smith’s Stadium



Having started in a deep midfield role, Lewis O’Brien found himself in a more advanced position to take a shot 10 minutes before the break, but he couldn’t make goalkeeper Simon Sluga work with a shot straight into the stopper’s hands.

Four minutes after the restart, the visitors earned a rare corner and from it they took the lead when Bradley rose from within a crowd to head James Bree’s corner past Jonas Lossl, though he knew little about it as he’d been bundled to the deck before the ball had hit the net.

The subdued Karlan Grant slashed a free-kick over the bar as Danny Cowley’s side looked to get back on level terms within a matter of minutes, but that was pretty much as good as it got. Though Arsenal loanee Emile Smith Rowe almost capped a bright display with a shot that drifted just narrowly wide.

Collins worked a marvellous chance for himself at the other end when he skipped past two challenges and curled beyond the far post, but he played a part in the crucial second, drawing Lossl from his goalline and allowing Lee to find the back of the net after his initial shot had hit the upright.

What’s next?

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday July 14 at 7.45pm. Huddersfield travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday, while Luton host QPR at Kenilworth Road.