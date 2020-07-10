I love how productive I can be on a Chromebook. I probably spend three-quarters of my day typing away on my ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 researching and writing articles for Android Central, but every now and then, I need to take a short break to clear my head. One of the sillier and surprisingly fun things that I like to do is to freak out those around me by making my entire Chromebook screen spin into a barrel roll. Sure, you may know the trick about how to do this from a Google search page, but did you know you can make the entire screen of your Chromebook perform this acrobatic feat? I’ll show you how!

How to do a barrel roll on a Chromebook the entire screen

From whatever screen you happen to be on, hold down the following key combination: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Rotate (rotate is the curved arrow key on the top row, just above the number 4). Watch your friends and family gawk as your Chromebook’s screen spins around. Repeat as needed (or wanted).

How to do a barrel roll on a Chromebook from Google search

Go to the search bar and type in the words “do a barrel roll.” Watch as the content in that specific tab spins around. Repeat as needed (or wanted).

See what I mean? Not every guide has to be about drab or dull productivity hacks. Some, like the barrel roll or dinosaur game, can just be about killing time and having fun!

