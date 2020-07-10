How Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Built a Marriage That Leaves Us All Feeling Just a Little Jealous

Not quite four years into their newlywed bliss, the couple dove into the great undertaking that is parenting, welcoming eldest daughter Hazel in February 2014 and her little sister Violet 28 months later, and settled into a townhouse in Brooklyn some 3,000 miles removed from Hollywood.

Then they decided they were ready for a new adventure.

Signing on to play his wife in A Quiet Place, Krasinski’s directorial debut that he’d reworked from the original spec script, broke two of Blunt’s cardinal career rules. The timing forced her to truncate her required five-month hiatus between projects while shoving aside any hesitations she might have had about taking their relationship to the big screen.

Watching his wife dive into Mary Poppins Returns prep, Krasinski had abandoned any inkling of the plan he had to ask her to take on the part he’d written with her in mind, accepting her suggestions for the role. “I didn’t want this to be the one job that she was like, ‘Listen, I don’t know if I love this, but I love you, so I’ll do it,'” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.