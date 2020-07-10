Hong Kong Police Raid Pollster on Eve of Pro-Democracy Camp Primary

HONG KONG — The Hong Kong police raided the office of an independent polling institute on Friday, on the eve of a primary vote for the city’s pro-democracy camp, raising concerns of official interference in a campaign for the local legislature.

The police action followed Beijing’s imposition of a sweeping security law in the city, which has heightened fears that Hong Kong, a semiautonomous Chinese city, was at risk of losing many of its cherished freedoms and civil liberties.

The polling organization, the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, planned to work with the pro-democracy camp’s primary on Saturday and Sunday, a vote that is intended to help determine candidates for a Legislative Council election in September.

The police said that officers belonging to the Cyber Security and Technology Crime unit searched an office in the Wong Chuk Hang neighborhood on Friday afternoon on the suspicion that computers at the institute had been hacked, leading to a leak of personal information.