Hong Kong police arrest seven over stabbing of officer on July 1 By

HONG KONG () – Hong Kong police said on Friday they have arrested seven people for “assisting” a suspect in the stabbing of a police officer during a protest against a new national security law on July 1.

Authorities arrested five males and two females aged between 24-71 on suspicion of offences including helping to arrange the suspect purchase an air ticket and transportation to the airport, police said at a press briefing.

On July 2, police arrested a 24-year-old man at the airport on suspicion of stabbing and wounding an officer during the demonstration just hours after the new law was imposed.

