Hong Kong Closes Schools After New Coronavirus Spike

There has not been any confirmed cases of the infection at schools, which will reflect the good work of our schools. However, in lieu of the exponential growth of confirmed Covid-19 local cases over the past two days, and the government’s announcement on the further tightening up of social distancing — with effect from tomorrow, as well as parent concerns as reflected by school principals, the education bureau, after thorough consideration and consultation with experts, has decided that all secondary schools, primary schools and kindergarten could advance the beginning of their summer holidays to next Monday.