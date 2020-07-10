Hawthorn’s Jonathon Patton reduced to tears after suffering hamstring injury

Hawthorn forward Jonathon Patton was reduced to tears after suffering a hamstring injury during Friday night’s match against the Magpies.

Collingwood responded to last week’s defeat to Essendon by thrashing the Hawks 59-27 at Spotless Stadium.

Led by Adam Treloar’s game-high 35 disposals and Darcy Moore’s brilliant effort on the defensive end with intercept possessions, the Magpies never once looked like giving up an edge.

It was a disastrous night for Hawthorn on the scoreboard who were only able to produce just three goals for the entire match.

Will Kelly, Jaidyn Stephenson (Getty)

The Hawks early in the first quarter were dealt an injury blow to Patton with fears at the time it could’ve been the 27-year-old’s fourth anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Patton didn’t play a game in 2019 due to his troublesome knee injuries and was reduced to tears the moment he was forced to leave the field after attempting to take a sliding mark.

Despite the forward’s emotional response, Hawthorn’s football boss Graham Wright confirmed it was just a minor hamstring injury this time around.

“He hurt a hamstring in the marking contest out here on this wing. He’s nicked that, so going to miss the rest of the game,” Wright told Channel 7.

Jonathon Patton (Getty)

Wright confirmed Patton should only miss one or two weeks with the hamstring injury.

“I don’t think so,” Wright said when asked if the injury was serious.

“He felt it in the marking contest. He actually continued on for a minute or so after it then came off the ground.

“So we don’t think it’s a real bad one, but obviously bad enough to miss and probably miss a week or two.”