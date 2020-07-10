Harsher restrictions needed to quash virus, expert says

An epidemiologist has told harsher restrictions are needed in order to eliminate coronavirus.

Professor Tony Blakely said Victoria has less than a 50/50 chance of eliminating coronavirus in the next six weeks under the current lockdown measures.

An empty Spring Street is seen with a a lone taxi and almost empty tram on July 09, 2020 in Melbourne, as a six week enforced lockdown began to bite. (Getty)

“Under our current lockdown, I give it a bit less than 50/50 chance,” he said.

“There are extra things we could do to tighten up this lockdown to increase our chance of elimination and go for gold.”

“The Premier has said we need to start wearing masks, so, tick, that will help a little bit,” he said.

A passenger, off a Melbourne to Sydney flight, arrives at Sydney domestic airport on July 8, 2020 in Sydney. The NSW-Victoria border closed at midnight, Wednesday 8 July. It is the first in 100 years the border between the two states has been closed. (Getty)

Professor Blakely said wearing masks and closing schools should be on the agenda if the state wants to eliminate the virus.

“If we go for elimination rather than suppression, schools need to shut and stay shut,” he said.

“One family has the virus, passes it to the kid, goes across to the next kid in the school and then up into another family. It is a mode of transmission even if the children don’t get very sick themselves.”

A man wearing a mask waits in a line to be screened for coronavirus outside the Royal Melbourne Hospital. (Getty)

Professor Blakely said the current measures are only effective in suppressing the virus.

If, after six weeks we get it down to a couple of cases a day or even a couple of cases a week, you still have the virus circulating in the community and then when Victoria opens up again, we go back to 20 people in the pubs and restaurants, at some point the virus will say, ‘Thank you very much’ and off it goes,” he said.

“That is one way to live with the virus. But it’s very socially disruptive and it is bloody hard to plan.”

Professor Blakely said states should consider harsher restrictions in the short term if they want to increase the possibility of elimination.

“If we want to take this seriously, let’s take it seriously,” he said.

Victoria has recorded 288 cases of COVID-19. (Nine)

“If we have got a better than 50/50 chance of eliminating, I reckon we should give it a go but it unfortunately means more pain now to try and get the long-term gain.”

Professor Blakely said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews should mirror the actions of Jacinta Ardern and step up lockdown restrictions.