Google says it will ban stalkerware ads from August 11, but leaves a loophole for stalkerware vendors to get around the ban by posing as "family safety,quot; apps (Graham Cluley)

Google says it will ban stalkerware ads from August 11, but leaves a loophole for stalkerware vendors to get around the ban by posing as “family safety,rdquo; apps — Google has announced that from August 2020 it will be prohibiting ads for stalkerware products and services. — What’s stalkerware?
