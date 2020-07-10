Google may be launching two Pixel 4a models in 2020, no Pixel 5 XL expected

Google is set to launch a new Pixel 4a in or around summer 2020, and we now have a bit more information about the company’s overall lineup for 2020.

9to5Google reports that Google will be launching three phones this ea as expected. Instead of a Pixel 4a, 5, and 5 XL, we’ll be getting a Pixel 4a, 4a (5G), and a Pixel 5. This comes from new strings in the Google Search app, identifying the previously discovered sunfish, redfin, and bramble.

As for the hardware, Google will be putting the Snapdragon 765G in the Pixel 4a (5G), meaning that it would be running on the same platform as the Pixel 5. We don’t know much about the hardware, but the presence of (disputed) Pixel 5 leaks show us a device that may end up being the Pixel 4a (5G) based on its similarity to the Pixel 4a.

It’s expected that the Pixel 4a and 5 will launch sometime before the fall, or even together when Google has its big summer release.