Goldman Sachs Stock Rises 4% By .com

© . Goldman Sachs Stock Rises 4%



.com – Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) Stock rose by 4.03% to trade at $204.76 by 13:49 (17:49 GMT) on Friday on the NYSE exchange.

The volume of Goldman Sachs shares traded since the start of the session was 2.36M. Goldman Sachs has traded in a range of $197.06 to $204.79 on the day.

The stock has traded at $207.7600 at its highest and $195.0100 at its lowest during the past seven days.